Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
Morning Sun
Hit-and-run victim was 85-year-old Nottawa Township woman
An 85-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman from Nottawa Township was the victim killed by a hit-and-run driver last week near Weidman. Charlotte “Snookie” Weber, who lived near where she was hit, was walking on Weidman Road in the early-morning hours Thursday. Investigators found debris from the vehicle that hit...
lakercountry.com
Police identify Michigan man as suspect in Eli watercraft thefts
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies in and out of state, have identified the suspect in the recent theft of at least three boats and two jet skis in the Eli community. The male suspect, who was not named by police, is a Michigan...
Northern Michigan man calls 911 to report he beat man with cane and 2x4, killing him
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with murder after authorities say he admitted to using a cane and a wooden board to beat a man to death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
wearegreenbay.com
S.S. Badger almost hits disabled boat on Lake Michigan
(WFRV) – A disabled boat was rescued recently after it got stuck in the path of the S.S. Badger on Lake Michigan. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, the boat needed some help on Sunday, August 28. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Mason County...
Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river
Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
S.S. Badger Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Lake Michigan
There was a near disaster on Lake Michigan over the weekend. A boat on the Michigan side of the lake became disabled while directly in the path of the S.S. Badger Carferry Sunday (August 28th). The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the boat and was able to pull...
Fox17
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
1051thebounce.com
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about new, old Michigan school bus laws for drivers
School is back in action in Michigan and that means school buses are back on the road. It’s a great time to remind drivers about what laws they have to follow around school buses and in school zones. The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. So let’s get into it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
Northern Michigan man accused of killing 66-year-old with cane, 2X4
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI -- A 51-year-old Clearwater Township man is being held on a $5 million bond after he was arrested and charged with murder last week. According to UpNorthLive, James Watrous called 911 around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23 to report that he had struck 66-year-old Garrett J. Hamminga with a cane and a 2x4.
Detroit News
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
Three Arrests Made in Catalytic Converter Thefts from Earlier This Year
Grand County Sheriff’s Detectives made three arrests for a string of catalytic converter thefts from earlier this year. The catalytic converters were hacked off in Blair Township and Green Lake Township. The Sheriff’s Office worked with other agencies to identify suspects. They arrested Johnathan Gustafson, Willie Story Jr....
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
Detroit News
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging Michigan’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering ruled last week against Benson’s motion to dismiss the case based largely on...
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
Comments / 0