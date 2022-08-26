ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MI

WILX-TV

Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
SAGINAW, MI
Morning Sun

Hit-and-run victim was 85-year-old Nottawa Township woman

An 85-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman from Nottawa Township was the victim killed by a hit-and-run driver last week near Weidman. Charlotte “Snookie” Weber, who lived near where she was hit, was walking on Weidman Road in the early-morning hours Thursday. Investigators found debris from the vehicle that hit...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison

It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

S.S. Badger almost hits disabled boat on Lake Michigan

(WFRV) – A disabled boat was rescued recently after it got stuck in the path of the S.S. Badger on Lake Michigan. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, the boat needed some help on Sunday, August 28. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Mason County...
ACCIDENTS
seehafernews.com

S.S. Badger Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Lake Michigan

There was a near disaster on Lake Michigan over the weekend. A boat on the Michigan side of the lake became disabled while directly in the path of the S.S. Badger Carferry Sunday (August 28th). The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the boat and was able to pull...
ACCIDENTS
1051thebounce.com

4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about new, old Michigan school bus laws for drivers

School is back in action in Michigan and that means school buses are back on the road. It’s a great time to remind drivers about what laws they have to follow around school buses and in school zones. The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. So let’s get into it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday's storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
LANSING, MI

