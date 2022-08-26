Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
CNBC
Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
All dollar stores are not created equal. Look at what's happening between Dollar General and Dollar Tree if you want proof. Both dollar stores beat earnings forecasts, but what's important lies within the retailers' outlooks. Dollar General raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year and it's now above...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
2 Growth Stocks Down 81% and 90% That Billionaires Keep Buying
Legendary money managers have been eager to scoop up shares of these beaten-down growth stocks.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
4 Small-Cap Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
Four of this Fool's top holdings, totaling more than 18% of his invested assets, are small-cap companies.
Motley Fool
Dollar General Is Still a Monster Stock to Buy
Dollar General gained sales, profits, and market share in its second quarter. The deep discount chain raised its full-year outlook based on rising demand. Higher costs are causing it to adjust its expansion plans.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025
It's been a challenging year, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 34%. When there's peril on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for long-term investors. These stellar growth stocks have the tools necessary to deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.
Stocks’ big rally from the bear market is more like a dead cat bounce, UBS says. ‘We expect renewed volatility ahead’
Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of global wealth management at UBS, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, in June 2016. The stock market got off to one of the worst starts in its history this year as sky-high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China plagued the global economy.
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
The experts say these stocks aren't getting half the appreciation that they deserve.
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P Snap Weekly Win Streaks as Tech Slumps
Tech stocks led the broader market lower Friday, as government-bond yields spiked after a pair of Federal Reserve officials weighed in on rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped as high as 2.998% – its loftiest level since late July – before ending up 9.4 basis points at 2.974%. (A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.)
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock.
Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows
The past looks encouraging for the future.
investing.com
Morgan Stanley Sees an Attractive Setup on SentinelOne Ahead of Earnings
American cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is set to report earnings after the close on Wednesday, and with its stock price down 46% in 2022, investors will be watching how it performed during its latest quarter. Ahead of the earnings report, analysts at Morgan Stanley and BofA both provided commentary.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?
It expects sales to decline for the full year as consumers rein in their discretionary spending. The stock looks cheap, but it lacks any near-term catalysts.
1 Fintech Stock Wall Street Thinks Could Soar
The opportunity is huge, but there are risks to owning this stock.
Tesla has 21% upside potential after stock-split takes effect as China production volume ramps up, Wedbush says
Tesla could surge 21% as it benefits from increased volume production at its China factory, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. Ives set a new $360 price target to reflect the company's 3-for-1 stock split that went into effect today. "Demand is not the problem for Tesla, but supply has been...
Motley Fool
Why Ambarella Stock Is Down 15% Today
Ambarella reported earnings this morning, with both profits and sales better than expected. Actual GAAP numbers, however, showed a loss for the quarter, and Ambarella is guiding lower on revenue as well.
