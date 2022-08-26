ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Dollar General Is Still a Monster Stock to Buy

Dollar General gained sales, profits, and market share in its second quarter. The deep discount chain raised its full-year outlook based on rising demand. Higher costs are causing it to adjust its expansion plans.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

It's been a challenging year, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 34%. When there's peril on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for long-term investors. These stellar growth stocks have the tools necessary to deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P Snap Weekly Win Streaks as Tech Slumps

Tech stocks led the broader market lower Friday, as government-bond yields spiked after a pair of Federal Reserve officials weighed in on rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped as high as 2.998% – its loftiest level since late July – before ending up 9.4 basis points at 2.974%. (A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.)
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock.
Morgan Stanley Sees an Attractive Setup on SentinelOne Ahead of Earnings

American cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is set to report earnings after the close on Wednesday, and with its stock price down 46% in 2022, investors will be watching how it performed during its latest quarter. Ahead of the earnings report, analysts at Morgan Stanley and BofA both provided commentary.
Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?

It expects sales to decline for the full year as consumers rein in their discretionary spending. The stock looks cheap, but it lacks any near-term catalysts.
Why Ambarella Stock Is Down 15% Today

Ambarella reported earnings this morning, with both profits and sales better than expected. Actual GAAP numbers, however, showed a loss for the quarter, and Ambarella is guiding lower on revenue as well.
