hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Woman Charged With Car Theft
A Lafayette County woman was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a car. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and charged with...
hottytoddy.com
Advocacy, Action are Goals of Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31
Make Mississippi OD Free will be one of many organizations around the world participating in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The day’s purpose is to focus attention on rising overdose-related deaths and to offer ways that people can take action to prevent overdoses and save lives. “The overdose...
hottytoddy.com
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson Endowment, an unrestricted endowed...
hottytoddy.com
YAC to Host Three Upcoming Artist Opportunities
The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is known for hosting many events, supporting local arts organizations and providing spaces for artists and the next few weeks are no exception. Over the past several years the Arts Council has focused on how to sustain Lafayette County’s creative community. The rich history of writers, musicians, painters, and culinary stars is something that the nature of our community has cultivated.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Volleyball Drops Four Set Battle With No. 17 Illinois
Playing its second ranked opponent of the weekend, Ole Miss volleyball once again fell short, dropping a 3-1 contest to No. 17 Illinois Sunday afternoon at the Gillom Center. Service errors and a slow start proved costly as the Rebels (0-2, 0-0 SEC) were unable to climb back in the match against No. 17 Illinois (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten). Ole Miss hit .219 as a team, although Anna Bair and Julia Dyess shined for the second straight match, both finishing with double figure kills. Freshman Cammy Niesen also recorded a career-best 10 digs in her second start.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Baseball Announces Fall Exhibitions vs. Samford, UAB
The reigning national champion Ole Miss baseball team will return to Swayze Field this fall to host Samford and UAB for a pair of exhibition games in addition to its usual slate of fall intrasquad scrimmages in the coming weeks. Mike Bianco‘s Rebels open fall practice on Sept. 30 and...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Enters Game Week Against Troy
Ole Miss football heads into game week against Troy to open the 2022 season on Saturday. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday to discuss the matchup. “We are into game week,” Kiffin said. “We walked through today. Mondays are shorter practices.”. Kiffin added that the...
hottytoddy.com
Jaxson Dart Looks Forward to Season Ahead in the SEC
Ole Miss transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has great expectations about playing in the SEC. Dart transferred to Ole Miss after one season at the University of Southern California. “I’m really excited coming, from the West Coast. I’ve never been able to experience an SEC game or atmosphere,” Dart said. “You...
hottytoddy.com
New Esports Director Plans to Grow Program
The new director of Ole Miss Esports has big plans for the fall semester. John McDermott, who joined the University of Mississippi on Aug. 15, plans to expand the program, recruit and develop student talent, and create opportunities for students to use their gaming interests in their chosen professional fields.
