Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

It's been a challenging year, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 34%. When there's peril on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for long-term investors. These stellar growth stocks have the tools necessary to deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain.
STOCKS
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Snap Stock: What to Know About Its Restructuring Plan

Today's video focuses on Snap (SNAP 8.49%) and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday

One analyst thinks deliveries will remain flat for the near future.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Allakos Stock Is on Fire Today

Following disappointing late-stage trial results last year, Allakos stock lost the bulk of its value. However, the biotech's shares are on the rebound today. Investors seem to be bidding the company's shares up in anticipation of positive late-stage trial results.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Rocket Lab Stock, er, Rocketed Today

Rocket Lab stock benefitted from an upgrade from Cowen this morning. Cowen sees Rocket Lab's new Neutron rocket competing directly with Northrop Grumman's Antares. If the analyst is right about that, tiny Rocket Lab could grow into one of America's leading space companies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Burning Rock Biotech Are Rising Today

Alibaba and JD.com could be among the first Chinese companies audited by U.S. regulators in September. Chinese stocks are also dealing with rising COVID cases in the country, as well as rising tensions between China and Taiwan. Burning Rock Biotech recently reported earnings results for the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why ChargePoint Stock Is Flying Double Digits Today

ChargePoint is seeing strong demand as EV sales continue to boom.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Marching Higher Today

Sorrento Therapeutics has been slowly building a formidable pain treatment portfolio. Today, the company announced that the FDA granted one of these pain candidates a key regulatory designation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today

Peloton announced on Monday that it would be late filing its annual 10-K report. It needs more time to evaluate charges related to shedding its warehouses.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plunged Today

Bed Bath & Beyond announced new financing and a cost-cutting plan this morning. Sales plunged in the second quarter, and it burned $325 million in free cash flow. The moves don't seem to be enough to turn around the struggling business.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Ambarella Stock Is Down 15% Today

Ambarella reported earnings this morning, with both profits and sales better than expected. Actual GAAP numbers, however, showed a loss for the quarter, and Ambarella is guiding lower on revenue as well.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH)

Manhattan Associates Company Info. The Company is a developer and provider of...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
STOCKS

