River Falls Journal
Avon M. Kohl
Avon Maxine Kohl, age 97 of River Falls died peacefully August 26th 2022 at Comforts of Home in River Falls with her family by her side. Avon was born on August 19, 1925 in Iowa; the daughter of Charles and Lena Kahler. She was raised in Iowa prior to moving to River Falls where she graduated from high school in the class of ‘44. She would be married to John Goulette. They lived in River Falls before this union would later dissolve. She worked for the Creamery in River Falls for a time before accepting a position at the Hudson Plant in Hastings where she worked many years. She would meet a young gentleman who quickly became her best friend, and subsequently her husband. She married Marvin ‘Buster’ Kohl and they made River Falls their home until he sadly preceded her in death. Although retired, she enjoyed time spent making ceramics and as a result opened Riverside Ceramics in River Falls. Many of her talents were on display at the Pierce County Fair in which she was rewarded with many awards. She also took much pleasure from crocheting as many of her family members were bestowed a quilt.
River Falls Journal
Meet the teachers; River Falls school district
The River Falls school district is welcoming 26 new staff members to their team this year. The staff members' hometown, position, college and teaching motive are listed below. Staff members are listed in alphabetical order. Audrey Cleven. Hometown: Marathon, Wisconsin. Teaching position and building: High school English. College attended: University...
River Falls Journal
Douglas Berkner
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Douglas Berkner, 83, Bloomington, formerly White Bear Lake, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Wealshire of Bloomington. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-6 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wis. Private interment with full military honors will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
River Falls Journal
Andrew Terwilliger
Andrew Francis Terwilliger, age 55, passed away on August 21, 2022 at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Andrew was born on August 10, 1967 in Hudson, Wisconsin. He was a lifelong resident of Hudson and enjoyed activities along the beautiful St. Croix River. In his early years, he attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and continued his education in Hudson Public Schools.
River Falls Journal
Christopher Hogberg
Sept. 8, 1961 - Aug. 22, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - Christopher Hogberg, 60, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Aug. 22, in his home. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Village Inn in North Hudson.
River Falls Journal
Margot Hammes
Margot Hammes, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond. She was born the daughter of Wilhelm and Margarete (nee Wunder) Lorenz on June 13, 1937 in Germany. Margot grew up in East Berlin and later fled to West Berlin when she was 16. She met Leo Hammes while Leo served overseas in Germany and married Margot when she was 21 in 1959 in Germany. After marriage, they returned to the United States and lived with Leo’s parents. In 1963, Margot and Leo moved to Deer Park, WI and lived on County Road H. Margot worked as a farmer’s wife gardening, canning, milking cows, cooking, and taking care of the chickens. She loved her flowers and her animals on the farm, specifically her cats and dogs. Margot was passionate and forgiving to her tenants, family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; and brother, Werner. Margot is survived by her sister-in-law, Eleanor; sister, Maria; a second sister; and nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service at 12 noon. A Luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Woodbury, MN. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
River Falls Journal
First week on the job; Chief Cash settles into role
Steven Cash is enjoying his position as the fire chief for River Falls. He has only been on the job for one week but has no regrets. “It’s exciting. I enjoyed every minute of it,” he said. Cash was sworn into the position on Aug. 23. Cash spent...
River Falls Journal
St. Mary’s pastor placed on administrative leave, no misconduct found
The St. Mary’s Catholic Church Big River has begun a search for a new pastor, according to Diocese of LaCrosse Director of Communications Erik Archer. The current pastor, the Rev. Kevin C. Louis, has been placed on administrative leave. The reason for the leave is personal and not related to misconduct in the position, Archer said in a statement.
