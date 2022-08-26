Avon Maxine Kohl, age 97 of River Falls died peacefully August 26th 2022 at Comforts of Home in River Falls with her family by her side. Avon was born on August 19, 1925 in Iowa; the daughter of Charles and Lena Kahler. She was raised in Iowa prior to moving to River Falls where she graduated from high school in the class of ‘44. She would be married to John Goulette. They lived in River Falls before this union would later dissolve. She worked for the Creamery in River Falls for a time before accepting a position at the Hudson Plant in Hastings where she worked many years. She would meet a young gentleman who quickly became her best friend, and subsequently her husband. She married Marvin ‘Buster’ Kohl and they made River Falls their home until he sadly preceded her in death. Although retired, she enjoyed time spent making ceramics and as a result opened Riverside Ceramics in River Falls. Many of her talents were on display at the Pierce County Fair in which she was rewarded with many awards. She also took much pleasure from crocheting as many of her family members were bestowed a quilt.

RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO