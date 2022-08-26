Read full article on original website
Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey Receives $1M Donation From Uihlein
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is receiving a big donation from conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline made a one-million-dollar contribution to the campaign of the state senator. It is first donation Bailey has received from Uihlein since he won the primary election in June.
Illinois Announces Second Round Of EV Rebate Program
Illinois is informing residents about the second round of funding for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. The next round will open November 1st and run through January 31st, 2023. The program offers a four-thousand-dollar rebate for the purchase of an all-electric passenger vehicle or a 15-hundred-dollar rebate for the...
Illinois Working To Increase Gas Supply After BP Oil Refinery Fire
Governor Pritzker’s administration is addressing a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana caused by an electrical fire. Pritzker says they have taken proactive steps to increase gas supply and reduce barriers so all Illinoisans have access to fuel. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin were granted an emergency...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for North Central Coles, Northeastern Moultrie, Southeastern Piatt, and Douglas Counties Until 9:00pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. North central Coles County in east central Illinois…. Northeastern Moultrie County in central Illinois…. Southeastern Piatt County in central Illinois…. Douglas County in east central Illinois…. * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT,...
Fatal Crash In Fayette County Takes Life Of St. Elmo Woman
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:03 p.m. Unit 1- Beverly A. Crawford, 66-year-old female from Saint Elmo, IL – Deceased. Unit 2- Douglas W. Tuttle, 59-year-old male from West Union, IL – Uninjured. PASSENGER:. Unit...
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Announces Fall Grant Cycle
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Fall Grant Cycle for 2022. Grant Opportunities are open from August 30, 2022 – October 4, 2022. Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts provides grants to benefit the arts in Effingham County. Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson...
Boil Order Issued For Parts Of St. Elmo
The City of St. Elmo water department has issued a boil order for customers from:. Ash Street West and from Cumberland Road (Route 40) North to 1st Street. This boil order is in effect until further notice. Due to a water problem, some customers may experience discolored water. Caution is...
