Stocks

Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Double-Digit Yields -- but Are They Safe?

Low interest rates pushed many income investors into dividend stocks. Rio Tinto and BP Prudhoe Bay have very high dividend yields. However, there are risks with both companies that investors need to know about.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Cango Inc (CANG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Cango Inc (CANG 3.87%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU -0.82%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

It's been a challenging year, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 34%. When there's peril on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for long-term investors. These stellar growth stocks have the tools necessary to deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? 6 Things to Do Today

An upcoming recession does not mean the sky is falling. Americans have experienced 13 recessions since the end of World War II, and they've all been followed by periods of growth. To help weather a recession, you can build an emergency fund, stick with your investment plan, pay down debt,
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain.
MARKETS
#Linus Stocks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chinese#American#Reuters
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Tuya Inc. (TUYA 0.78%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could Oil Return to $120 a Barrel? 3 Oil Stocks to Buy if Crude Prices Surge Again

Devon Energy recently made two deals to enhance its ability to capitalize on higher crude prices. Diamondback Energy enhanced its capital return framework, enabling it to return more cash to investors. Pioneer Natural Resources offers a monster dividend, enabling investors to immediately cash in on crude oil prices.
TRAFFIC
BMW
Stocks
Beijing, CN
Economy
NIO
Markets
China
Motley Fool

Baidu (BIDU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Baidu (BIDU 5.65%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

What This News Might Mean for Amgen

The Inflation Reduction Act will have varying effects on Amgen's business. Osteoporosis drug Prolia will come off patent before pricing negotiations hit. The company is increasing its presence in low-cost biosimilar markets.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

YY (YY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

YY (YY -8.90%) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the JOYY Inc. second quarter 2022 earnings call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Jane Xie, the company's senior manager of investor relations. Please go ahead,
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH)

Manhattan Associates Company Info. The Company is a developer and provider of
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ambarella (AMBA -0.08%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Aug
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 More Trend Growth Investors Need to Worry About

Markets got a modest rebound Wednesday morning after several days of sharp declines. Snap stock fell after two top executives moved over to Netflix. Chewy cut its sales guidance and saw its stock drop as well.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Viatris, Chevron, and AT&T all pay yields of 3.5% or more. Their payouts are all safe, and these stocks look like deals. All trade at less than 10 times their future estimated earnings.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

First Solar Stock in 3 Minutes

First Solar Stock in 3 Minutes

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
STOCKS

