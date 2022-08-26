ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Peach Month Mixology: Ghetto Gastro Partners With Crown Royal Peach For Food & Cocktail Pairings

By @IamDaniCanada
 5 days ago

A blended Canadian whisky brand has tapped a group of culinary creators for food and beverage pairings to sweeten up your summer.

Jon Gray , Pierre Serrao , and Lester Walker of NY-based chef collective Ghetto Gastro have partnered with Crown Royal to curate four custom cocktail recipes and food pairings inspired by Crown Royal Peach.

According to a press release, each recipe and food pairing is inspired by summer gatherings and compliments the vibrantly delicious Crown Royal Peach that is coupled with a touch of creamy vanilla and rich, signature blended whiskies.

Ghetto Gastro’s recipes have fresh peach and tangy flavors that can be served at events varying from a kickback to brunch.

“Come kickback with some Casanovas colder than Nova Scotia,” Ghetto Gastro told BOSSIP about their partnership. “Crown Royal and GG provide the vibe for all summer outside. Pour up responsibly!”

Take a look at the cocktail recipes and food pairings below.

•2 oz Coconut fat washed Crown Royal Peach•.75 oz lime juice•3 oz ginger beer •Preparation: Measure 12oz of Crown Royal Peach and pour into a container. Add 2 oz of 100% pure coconut oil liquid form and cover with lid. Lightly shake ingredients together. Rest for four hours at room temperature. Transfer to freezer for 2 hours(or overnight). Remove mixture from freezer and skim off the frozen oil solids. Using a new container, strain the liquid using a cheesecloth over a fine strainer to remove the remaining solids. Ready to use. •Build: Add all ingredients to glass, fill with ice, and top with garnish •Glassware: Highball
•Ice: Cubed •Garnish : 2-3 mint sprigs pulled through center of lime wheel
•1.5 oz Crown Royal Peach•.25 oz Sovereign Syrup(can be substituted with maple syrup)•.5 oz lime juice•3 oz grapefruit juice•1 dash sea salt •Build: Shake all ingredients with ice in a shaker tin, strain over fresh ice, and top with garnish •Glassware: Highball •Ice: Cubed •Garnish: Rosemary sprig + smoked salt 1/2 rim
•1oz Crown Royal Peach•.5 oz Aperol•.75oz lemon juice•3cucumber slices•1 bar spoon of superfine sugar•1.5 oz Sparkling Rose • Build: Muddle cucumber slices and add remaining ingredients to shaker tin, shake with ice, double strain using fine strainer and top with Sparkling Rose •Glassware: Coupe •Ice: None •Garnish: 1-2 cucumbers slices spiraled into a rose shape, speared with long pick •Preparation: Using a peeler (Y-peeler suggested) peel cucumber from top to bottom. Spiral into a rose shape and spear through with a long toothpick/garnish pick

