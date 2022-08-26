Local roundup: Trojans off and running after Jolmans combine for 5 TDs

A game Kenowa Hills squad hung around with Fruitport the whole night, but the Trojans made their first contest of 2022 a memorable one, pulling away in the fourth quarter to earn a 32-20 road win.

The Trojans’ Jolman brothers, Collin and Paschal, combined for all five touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, as Paschal ran for 194 yards and four TDs, and Collin sealed the game late in the fourth quarter with a 76-yard run in his first start at quarterback.