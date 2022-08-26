ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1-year-old dies from Cincinnati crash that killed woman last week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 1-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cincinnati that also killed a 27-year-old driver last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Luka Drummond of Springfield Township was pronounced dead Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash

MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along I-75 North near Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate near Bond Hill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lane along northbound I-75 at Towne Street is blocked due to a crash, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Cincinnati State#Wlwt
Fox 19

Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man hit in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was hit, along with two other people, as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said. Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WLWT 5

Police arrest man for E. Galbraith Road gas station shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple charges aftershooting a man in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on E. Galbraith Road last month. Court documents say 23-year-old Raymond Minnifield has been taken into custody for shooting a man multiple times in the station's parking lot. Documents...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked after a crash on the interstate in West End

CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Western Avenue exit by police at 4:39 p.m. Delays are minimal...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street

CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy