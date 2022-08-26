Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
WLWT 5
Juvenile critical after being struck in crosswalk in Forest Park hit-and-run
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was struck in a hit-and-run in Forest Park Tuesday night. According to police, just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling eastbound on Waycross Road struck a juvenile in the crosswalk at the intersection of Sharon Road.
WLWT 5
Man responsible for Forest Park hit-and-run involving juvenile arrested
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man is in custody after a hit-and-run incident in Forest Parkleft a juvenile in critical condition Tuesday night. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Anthony Clardy, 36, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries.
Fox 19
1-year-old dies from Cincinnati crash that killed woman last week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 1-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cincinnati that also killed a 27-year-old driver last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Luka Drummond of Springfield Township was pronounced dead Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
WLWT 5
Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash
MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
Fox 19
Driver sentenced in death of beloved West Side restaurant worker
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver who killed a man in East Price Hill in 2020 could spend the next six years behind bars after a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge sentenced him Tuesday. The driver was high on cocaine and Fentanyl at the time of the crash, according to court...
Police: Shooting leaves victim with critical injuries in Villages of Roll Hill
Cincinnati police said District 3 units were on the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road in Villages of Roll Hill.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along I-75 North near Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate near Bond Hill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lane along northbound I-75 at Towne Street is blocked due to a crash, according...
Fox 19
Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man hit in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was hit, along with two other people, as...
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch...
Fox 19
1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said. Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”...
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
WLWT 5
Police arrest man for E. Galbraith Road gas station shooting
CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple charges aftershooting a man in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on E. Galbraith Road last month. Court documents say 23-year-old Raymond Minnifield has been taken into custody for shooting a man multiple times in the station's parking lot. Documents...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked after a crash on the interstate in West End
CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Western Avenue exit by police at 4:39 p.m. Delays are minimal...
WLWT 5
Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
WLWT 5
Police respond to Valley Junction Road for an overturned vehicle
CLEVES, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Whitewater Township, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police responded to Valley Junction Road at about 12:04 p.m....
Fox 19
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
WLWT 5
Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street
CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
Fox 19
OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
