Auburn, AL

Derick Hall is excited about moving from 'student' to 'teacher'

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Tuesday the three players that will represent the team as captains for the 2022 season. One of those chosen players is defensive end Derick Hall.

After being named a captain, Hall took time to share with the media his thoughts on becoming a captain, a title that will forever cement him in Auburn Football history.

“Coming here to Auburn, I busted my butt for four years,” Hall said in a recent press conference. “I was blessed enough to play immediately. Just coming in, busting my butt, not taking anything for granted every single day, showing up and doing the work and it finally paid off.”

Hall has prepared to become a captain by exhibiting a captain’s personality, as well as being a student under past captains.

“There are plenty of guys. K.J. (Britt), Chandler Wooten, Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown, just having those guys here. That was a big thing for me,” Hall said. “I came in early, so that was a big thing to get in the spring and just watch how they work, watch, how they went about their day, and the things they did to be successful and take that and run with it. So that’s what I did.”

By working hard, and by gaining knowledge from past captains, Hall always knew that he wanted to be a captain. Now that his name has been called, he is ready to be the best leader that he can be.

“We have a new season coming up so I come in every day trying to prove myself and just help this team take that next step,” Hall said. “My peers, coaches, and people in the facility chose me to be one of the team captains, so I’m honored.”

Joining Hall as a captain of the 2022 football season are linebacker Owen Pappoe and tight end John Samuel Shenker.

