ZDENO CHARA'S CAREER HAS REPORTEDLY COME TO A CONCLUSION, RETIREMENT INBOUND
According to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, the general sense around the league is that Zdeno Chara has played his last NHL game. Chara's longevity is quite impressive, but let's face facts; he was a liability for most of the season for the New York Islanders, and he is clearly unable to maintain pace any longer.
MLB Best Bets Today (Has Vegas Not Paid Attention to Drew Rasmussen Lately?)
Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad when it comes to sports betting. On one hand, my WNBA best bets throughout the postseason have gone swimmingly, moving to 12-5 against the spread since the playoffs tipped off on August 17. However, my MLB picks have started to slow down; going 9-10 since then; and 2-6 ATS since Monday.
FORMER NHLER PETER HOLLAND ENDS CAREER OF FREDRIK STYRMAN
Peter Holland, a former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, has ended a hockey career in Sweden. In November of 2021, Holland was playing in the SHL when he grabbed opponent Fredrik Styrman during a scrum around the net. Styrman still had his stick in his hands when Holland hit him square in the face with a hard uppercut. Here's video of the incident.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
3 Braves free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three Atlanta Braves free agents are playing their final weeks with the team and will not be back in 2023. The Atlanta Braves are hoping to win their second straight World Series in 2022. They’ll plan to accomplish this with a bunch of young guys signed to long-term deals, a few others yet to get paid, and even a few soon-to-be free agents along for the ride.
Lions surprisingly release former first-round pick
As NFL teams across the country make roster moves to trim their rosters below the league’s 53-man limit before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, it looks like the Detroit Lions are parting ways with former first-round pick Jarrad Davis. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the...
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
Justin Verlander injury: Astros Cy Young candidate exits with leg injury
The Astros are holding their breath after star pitcher Justin Verlander had to exit Sunday’s game against the Orioles with an injury. Having lost Justin Verlander to injury for the last two seasons, it’s easy to see why Astros fans would like to drape him in bubble wrap to keep him healthy for the postseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year
The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.
New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
