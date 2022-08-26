Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad when it comes to sports betting. On one hand, my WNBA best bets throughout the postseason have gone swimmingly, moving to 12-5 against the spread since the playoffs tipped off on August 17. However, my MLB picks have started to slow down; going 9-10 since then; and 2-6 ATS since Monday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO