Fremont, NE

WOWT

Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes. It’s clear now that it could be Omaha’s second Costco location. According to the City of Omaha planning board agenda,...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
LINCOLN, NE
Fremont, NE
Fremont, NE
Government
Nebraska Examiner

Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River

LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest

OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
VALLEY, NE
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Gretna's Twisted Timber

It all started with a special Father’s Day present. “I remember, exactly, the first thing I ever made,” Erin Haley remembered fondly. When she was 5, she crafted a footstool to gift her dad for his favorite chair, made with leftover wood, her dad’s tools, and some youthful enthusiasm. More projects followed.
GRETNA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Motorcycle fatality occurs on Clarmar

Early Sunday morning, 08/28/2022, Fremont Police received a call in regards to a motorcycle in the ditch, just west of Clarmar Avenue at 10th street. The call came in around 4:15 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they located an individual in the ditch and initiated CPR. The male party, 18-year-old Emmitt Harmel of Fremont, was transported to Methodist Fremont Health where he later passed away.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports thirteen arrests between August 19 and August 28. Richard James Hoeppner, 33, of Glenwood, was arrested August 19th for Child Endangerment. Bond was set at $5,000. Jeffery Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested August 19th for Driving While Revoked. Bond...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa

ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
CASS COUNTY, IA

