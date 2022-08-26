Man arrested in connection to South Carolina Waffle House shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder in connection with a Waffle House shooting on Saturday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester, was identified as the shooter.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Waffle House on Cherry Road.

Police say Hughes was found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and was taken to the Rock Hill jail. His bond was denied Thursday.

The motive for the shooting has not been named.

