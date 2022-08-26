HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Brian Weilert, an instructor in Buhler USD 313 has been inducted into the Kansas Speech Communications Association (KSCA) Hall of Fame. Since 2006, the KSCA has chosen to recognize past and present members of the association who have been leaders and pioneers in the fields of speech, communication and drama education in the state of Kansas with the Hall of Fame lifetime achievement honor. Members of this group are drawn from the ranks of secondary and collegiate level instructors.

BUHLER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO