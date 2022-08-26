ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Fair wristband sale ends Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair is now just a little more than a week away. The fair wants to remind those who love carnival rides that the Midway wristband sale ends on Wednesday. Until then, the unlimited ride wristbands are $30. The wristband allows for unlimited rides...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Water Lantern Festival in Wichita Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a Water Lantern Festival at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m. “Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness,” reads the description of the Water Lantern Festival. Timeline: 5 p.m. — Gates open 5-8:30 p.m. — Food trucks open, and music plays 6:30 p.m. — Guests can begin […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Defibrillators now on fairgrounds for 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair will have Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices on the grounds this September thanks to a partnership with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation. These lifesaving medical equipment pieces will be placed in eleven buildings on the fairgrounds. Prior to...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Hutchinson, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Wichita to get two more Dutch Bros locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is getting two new Dutch Bros locations. Dutch Bros is a drive-through coffee chain that has been open since 1992. They offer many different types of drinks and baked goods, including smoothies, energy drinks, tea, soda, muffins, and even granola bars. One of the new Dutch Bros will be located […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Alcohol#Fair#The Pride Of Kansas
wichitaonthecheap.com

ICT Block Party Food Trucks, Vendor Booths, Music and Car Show

ICT Block Party is a festival on September 24th, 2022. This outdoor party is FREE for all ages in Wichita. This event will have food trucks, vendor market, car show, kids activities and music by DJ Candence. The Merch market will feature Shade Lane Boutique, Sultry Bead Works by Kashea...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 rare 1964 Fords up for sale in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a car enthusiast and you’re in the mood for a classic, West McArthur has a deal for you. He’s selling his 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt and a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 Lightweight 427. “[I] started when I was 13 years old....
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man jailed on $5M bond for Super Bowl weekend killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a Super Bowl weekend killing has made his first court appearance in the case. Justin Macormac, 25 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, aggravated robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Hutch Post

Ten new firefighters to start training Sept. 6

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is pleased with the amount of applicants they were able to hire for the new firefighter class that starts after the Labor Day holiday. "Actually, Sept. 6, we're going to have 10 new recruits coming in here," Beer said. "We've been...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

More Hutch firefighters doing wildfire work

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson firefighters and a brush truck joined two Wichita firefighters headed out to California to help with a wildfire there. According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, Brush 71 left Monday for LA County in California. The crew is on a pre-position assignment and could be assigned a fire when they get closer.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Buhler USD 313 instructor honored

HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Brian Weilert, an instructor in Buhler USD 313 has been inducted into the Kansas Speech Communications Association (KSCA) Hall of Fame. Since 2006, the KSCA has chosen to recognize past and present members of the association who have been leaders and pioneers in the fields of speech, communication and drama education in the state of Kansas with the Hall of Fame lifetime achievement honor. Members of this group are drawn from the ranks of secondary and collegiate level instructors.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

USD 460 approves bond issue

HESSTON, Kan. — Residents in Hesston USD 460 appeared to have narrowly passed the vote on a $33.4 million bond issue that would combine the high school and middle school under one roof and make significant improvements to the 50-year-old high school. According to the Harvey County Elections Office,...
HESSTON, KS
Hutch Post

Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy