Fair wristband sale ends Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair is now just a little more than a week away. The fair wants to remind those who love carnival rides that the Midway wristband sale ends on Wednesday. Until then, the unlimited ride wristbands are $30. The wristband allows for unlimited rides...
Water Lantern Festival in Wichita Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a Water Lantern Festival at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m. “Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness,” reads the description of the Water Lantern Festival. Timeline: 5 p.m. — Gates open 5-8:30 p.m. — Food trucks open, and music plays 6:30 p.m. — Guests can begin […]
Purchase this Kansas State Fair deal now to save money
The Kansas State Fair starts on Sept. 9 and ends on Sept 18. However, the fair says the best deal on Midway rides is happening now.
Defibrillators now on fairgrounds for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair will have Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices on the grounds this September thanks to a partnership with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation. These lifesaving medical equipment pieces will be placed in eleven buildings on the fairgrounds. Prior to...
Wichita to get two more Dutch Bros locations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is getting two new Dutch Bros locations. Dutch Bros is a drive-through coffee chain that has been open since 1992. They offer many different types of drinks and baked goods, including smoothies, energy drinks, tea, soda, muffins, and even granola bars. One of the new Dutch Bros will be located […]
wichitabyeb.com
The Sedgwick County Zoo’s biggest fundraiser, Zoobilee, returns for a roaring good time
Wichita is blessed to have an outstanding attraction like the Sedgwick County Zoo. Constant upgrades, new things to do, and exciting additions have been taking place the last few years. Of course, all of that isn’t cheap to do. That’s why they have an event like Zoobilee. Much of what...
Sedgwick County Tag Offices changing hours due to burnt-out staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in April, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices extended their service hours, and now things are changing once again. As of April 4, the Tag Office’s began a trial run for new service hours. By changing their hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, they were tacking on […]
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
wichitaonthecheap.com
ICT Block Party Food Trucks, Vendor Booths, Music and Car Show
ICT Block Party is a festival on September 24th, 2022. This outdoor party is FREE for all ages in Wichita. This event will have food trucks, vendor market, car show, kids activities and music by DJ Candence. The Merch market will feature Shade Lane Boutique, Sultry Bead Works by Kashea...
KWCH.com
2 rare 1964 Fords up for sale in Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a car enthusiast and you’re in the mood for a classic, West McArthur has a deal for you. He’s selling his 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt and a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 Lightweight 427. “[I] started when I was 13 years old....
Wichita and Haysville trash service customers say trash not picked up in weeks
WICHITA/HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Several customers with Best Value Services, LLC, say they’ve gone weeks without their trash being picked up. KSN News spoke with several Best Value Service customers who say, at first, they wanted to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to the pandemic. However, with inconsistent service and consistent […]
Kansas man jailed on $5M bond for Super Bowl weekend killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a Super Bowl weekend killing has made his first court appearance in the case. Justin Macormac, 25 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, aggravated robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Ten new firefighters to start training Sept. 6
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is pleased with the amount of applicants they were able to hire for the new firefighter class that starts after the Labor Day holiday. "Actually, Sept. 6, we're going to have 10 new recruits coming in here," Beer said. "We've been...
Carnival returns to Labor Day Celebration ... at least this year
Of the many losses to COVID-19 over the past 27 months, one may have stayed under the radar more than most: the small carnival. Already working on shoestring budgets and booking months in advance, the industry has little margin for error. With no carnival at the Barton County Fair or...
KAKE TV
Kansan who graduated from high school and Harvard at the same time now an attorney in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A young man from southwest Kansas who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard the same month he graduated from high school in 2019 is celebrating yet another achievement: becoming a practicing attorney in Wichita. Braxton Moral, 20, graduated Ulysses High School in May 2019. Eleven days...
WIBW
$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
More Hutch firefighters doing wildfire work
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson firefighters and a brush truck joined two Wichita firefighters headed out to California to help with a wildfire there. According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, Brush 71 left Monday for LA County in California. The crew is on a pre-position assignment and could be assigned a fire when they get closer.
Buhler USD 313 instructor honored
HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Brian Weilert, an instructor in Buhler USD 313 has been inducted into the Kansas Speech Communications Association (KSCA) Hall of Fame. Since 2006, the KSCA has chosen to recognize past and present members of the association who have been leaders and pioneers in the fields of speech, communication and drama education in the state of Kansas with the Hall of Fame lifetime achievement honor. Members of this group are drawn from the ranks of secondary and collegiate level instructors.
USD 460 approves bond issue
HESSTON, Kan. — Residents in Hesston USD 460 appeared to have narrowly passed the vote on a $33.4 million bond issue that would combine the high school and middle school under one roof and make significant improvements to the 50-year-old high school. According to the Harvey County Elections Office,...
Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
