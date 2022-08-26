ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out

Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
Boxing Scene

Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different

For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
Boxing Scene

Usyk Cornerman on 9th Round: Usyk Was Weathering The Storm; Was Fine When He Came Back to Corner

Russ Anber thought Anthony Joshua’s ninth round in his WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight title rematch against incumbent champion Oleksandr Usyk was a tad overblown. That was the period in which London’s Joshua had one of his best stretches in a fight that he ultimately wound up losing by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In that round, Joshua seemed to stagger the fleet-footed Usyk with body shots and followed up with harrowing combinations. Many observers suggested Joshua was close to getting the stoppage over the Ukrainian champion in that round.
Boxing Scene

Canelo on Joshua's Meltdown: You Never Know What Happened in His Camp; Need to Respect That

Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.
Boxing Scene

Jose Valenzuela: After I Beat Corrales, Hopefully They Can Make Isaac Cruz Fight Happen

Jose Valenzuela has called for a fight against Isaac Cruz for over a year. The 23-year-old lightweight contender can only hope their handlers put that intriguing lightweight fight together if they win their upcoming bouts on the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz undercard September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Valenzuela is scheduled to face former WBA super featherweight champion Jezzrel Corrales as part of that FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show, whereas Cruz is set to encounter Eduardo Ramirez.
Boxing Scene

Miguel Flores: I'm Not Targeting Abner Mares’ Eye; Don't Just Wanna Focus On That

Abner Mares was taken aback by what he called “a crazy question” during a recent virtual press conference. A reporter wanted to know, though, if Miguel Flores would target Mares’ surgically repaired right eye when they fight September 4 in Los Angeles. Mares hasn’t fought in more than four years, in large part due to a detached right retina he suffered during a sparring session in January 2019 while preparing to fight Gervonta Davis.
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz's Determination Will Be Tested Against Luis Ortiz

In the remarkable tale that is the life and career of Andy Ruiz Jr., there has always existed one constant—a gravitational pull from outside sources working to prevent him from capitalizing on his gifts inside the ring. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz will return to the ring this weekend...
Boxing Scene

Emmanuel Rodriguez-Gary Antonio Russell Rematch To Land On Wilder-Helenius Card

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Gary Antonio Russell will settle unfinished business more than a year after their very brief encounter. BoxingScene.com has learned that a Rodriguez-Russell rematch is set to take place on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout will serve on the undercard of the already announced heavyweight clash between former WBC champ Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41KOs) and Robert Helenius (31-3, 20KOs) atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View that includes a WBC super title eliminator between former titlists Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell.
Boxing Scene

Fury Trainer on Usyk: He Can Be A Threat to Tyson…Tyson's Been Knocked Down Before

Tyson Fury may not think much of Oleksandr Usyk as an opponent, but his trainer, Sugarhill Steward, apparently views the match-up quite differently. Steward, the well-respected Detroit-based trainer, indicated in a recent interview that he sees Ukraine's Usyk as more than a credible “threat” to Manchester, England's Fury, the WBC titleholder, in a potential fight.
Boxing Scene

Cameron: I Know I’m a Better All-Round Fighter Than McCaskill

As BoxingScene.com reported late last night, Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed super lightweight world title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title

Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
Boxing Scene

Jessica McCaskill-Chantelle Cameron Title Fight Set, Nov. 5 On Bivol-Ramirez Abu Dhabi Card

Jessica McCaskill will take the rare step of dropping down in weight to enhance her pound-for-pound credentials. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal is reached for McCaskill—the reigning undisputed welterweight champion—to face reigning WBC/IBF junior welterweight titlist Chantelle Cameron. The bout will take place with Cameron’s titles at stake as part of an already announced November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene

Joey Spencer: I Feel Like I've Only Shown Very Little Of What I'm Able To Do

Joey Spencer knew he was at the crossroads of his career from the moment the bell sounded to end his most recent fight. Another eight-round decision win was in the books for the 22-year-old junior middleweight prospect, who soundly outpointed Ravshan Hudaynazarov this past March 26 in Minneapolis. It was a rare non-televised bout for Spencer, who’d frequently appeared on Fox and FS1 during his young career. This particular bout didn’t need an audience, as it was more of the same—which even Spencer knew and never again wanted to experience.
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz Motivated To Make Statement, Put Andy Ruiz To Sleep

As soon as Luis Ortiz’ quote from a recent media day hit the internet, I could almost hear the memes being put together. “I’m always trying to reach the top of the mountain,” said the Cuban heavyweight contender, who faces Andy Ruiz Jr. this Sunday in Los Angeles. “I want the top prize. This is a very important fight for me, but so is every fight. They all get me closer to another world title shot. It’s all about training, training and more training. I feel better now than I did when I was 25.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

