MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother is pleading to have her son back home after his father took him and disappeared Saturday. Miami-Dade police are looking for JoJo Morales, who was believed to have been taken by his father Jorge Gabriel Morales, who lives in southwest Miami-Dade. JoJo has autism.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO