ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrenders to authorities

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in Tuesday on charges related to an apparent public corruption investigation, but there are a number of questions surrounding the investigation into the cop-turned-politician. Perhaps the biggest one is what he’ll be charged with. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Miami Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Hit-and-run victim dies; BSO deputies search for driver

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale. The victim’s brother, Billy Wilson, has identified the man that was killed in the hit-and-run as 58-year-old Mark Philpart. His family is still trying to come to terms...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Judge awards $70M to attorneys in $1B Surfside condo collapse settlement

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A Miami-Dade judge has awarded more than $70 million to the more than 130 attorneys and staff who aided in class-action litigation related to the Surfside condominium collapse. This represents the attorneys’ share of the more than $1 billion class action settlement that was reached earlier...
SURFSIDE, FL
Click10.com

Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Arrests made in July shooting of 4 teens in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested three suspects in a July quadruple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. A fourth suspect in the shooting, which happened July 29 at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, remains at large. That suspect is...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Linus Vaccines#Diseases#General Health#Tropical Park 7900 Sw#Tennis Courts Miami Beach
Click10.com

Bodies of 2 fishermen who fell in water found in west Boca Raton

PARKLAND, Fla. – A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen whose bodies were later recovered in west Boca Raton. Authorities said the two men fell into the water while fishing in a canal on the edge of the Florida Everglades. Police searched by...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police looking for 6-year-old boy with autism

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother is pleading to have her son back home after his father took him and disappeared Saturday. Miami-Dade police are looking for JoJo Morales, who was believed to have been taken by his father Jorge Gabriel Morales, who lives in southwest Miami-Dade. JoJo has autism.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Must-see photos! Baby giraffe makes her exhibit debut at Zoo Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Aug. 24, Zoo Miami welcomed a new giraffe into the herd. Sabra, a nearly 12-year-old giraffe, gave birth to a female calf. On Tuesday morning, Zoo Miami’s newborn giraffe made her exhibit debut where she cautiously explored her new surroundings. Her mom, Sabra,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping

HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping. The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11. Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy