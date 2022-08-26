Read full article on original website
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
Suspect in custody over fake bomb threat at Miami-Dade public defender’s office
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a 21-year-old man of calling in a fake bomb threat at the Miami-Dade public defender’s office, located at 1320 NW 14th St. According to MDPD, Matthew Sanjurjo made the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, advising that there were four bombs...
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrenders to authorities
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in Tuesday on charges related to an apparent public corruption investigation, but there are a number of questions surrounding the investigation into the cop-turned-politician. Perhaps the biggest one is what he’ll be charged with. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle...
Family, friends saddened by death of Miami Beach city employee helping out at public pool
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a leader with Miami Beach’s Parks and Recreation Department lost his life while helping to watch over an event at a popular public pool. Adrian Muller spoke to Local 10 News about his friend Peniel Janvier, also known as...
Hit-and-run victim dies; BSO deputies search for driver
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale. The victim’s brother, Billy Wilson, has identified the man that was killed in the hit-and-run as 58-year-old Mark Philpart. His family is still trying to come to terms...
Judge awards $70M to attorneys in $1B Surfside condo collapse settlement
SURFSIDE, Fla. – A Miami-Dade judge has awarded more than $70 million to the more than 130 attorneys and staff who aided in class-action litigation related to the Surfside condominium collapse. This represents the attorneys’ share of the more than $1 billion class action settlement that was reached earlier...
Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
Arrests made in July shooting of 4 teens in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested three suspects in a July quadruple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. A fourth suspect in the shooting, which happened July 29 at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, remains at large. That suspect is...
Bodies of 2 fishermen who fell in water found in west Boca Raton
PARKLAND, Fla. – A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen whose bodies were later recovered in west Boca Raton. Authorities said the two men fell into the water while fishing in a canal on the edge of the Florida Everglades. Police searched by...
Video shows robber attacking mother in front of her kids in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man attacking and robbing a mother who was with her three young children in North Lauderdale. The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road. According...
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s ex-counselor says he ripped apart faucet, required escort
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to more of the defense’s witnesses during his trial’s death penalty phase on Tuesday in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis and Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus...
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moving to new location in northwest Miami-Dade
MEDLEY, Fla. – The popular South Florida Christmas theme park Santa’s Enchanted Forest is expanding. After a single season stationed at Hialeah Park, the annual event is moving again to make way for new condos and a school at last year’s site. “Everything is bigger -- (there’s)...
Miami-Dade police looking for 6-year-old boy with autism
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother is pleading to have her son back home after his father took him and disappeared Saturday. Miami-Dade police are looking for JoJo Morales, who was believed to have been taken by his father Jorge Gabriel Morales, who lives in southwest Miami-Dade. JoJo has autism.
Miami-Dade mayor: Proposed budget includes $85M for ‘housing affordability crisis’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Monday that the proposed 2022-23 budget includes $85 million that will be devoted to solutions for the housing affordability crisis. If Miami-Dade County commissioners vote to approve her budget in September, Levine Cava said she will be...
Must-see photos! Baby giraffe makes her exhibit debut at Zoo Miami
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Aug. 24, Zoo Miami welcomed a new giraffe into the herd. Sabra, a nearly 12-year-old giraffe, gave birth to a female calf. On Tuesday morning, Zoo Miami’s newborn giraffe made her exhibit debut where she cautiously explored her new surroundings. Her mom, Sabra,...
South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping
HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping. The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11. Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.
Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video
MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s 3rd-grade teacher, adoptive mother’s friend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter watched a video recording of a witness deposition on Monday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Finai Browd said she met Lynda Cruz, the shooter’s adoptive mother while working with her...
Broward judge has stern words for teens accused in crime spree, deadly crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County judge had stern words for two teenaged boys accused of stealing at least three vehicles and leading police on a chase that ended in a woman’s death over the weekend, as the two appeared in juvenile court Monday. A 15-year-old boy,...
