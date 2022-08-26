A lot of headlines lately focus on what’s not coming to HBO Max in the months ahead, but here’s the stuff you will get to see there in September. Now that Warner Bros.’ movies don’t premiere simultaneously in theaters on streaming, you have to wait a few months to watch the company’s big theatrical releases at home. Which means it’s just about time for Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic biopic of Elvis Presley. If you prefer your movies with more moons falling, there’s Moonfall, a movie about the Moon falling, and the brave astronauts who race to stop the Moon from falling. Will the Moon fall? (It’s the title of the movie, so we’re gonna say probably.)

