Everything New on HBO Max in September 2022
A lot of headlines lately focus on what’s not coming to HBO Max in the months ahead, but here’s the stuff you will get to see there in September. Now that Warner Bros.’ movies don’t premiere simultaneously in theaters on streaming, you have to wait a few months to watch the company’s big theatrical releases at home. Which means it’s just about time for Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic biopic of Elvis Presley. If you prefer your movies with more moons falling, there’s Moonfall, a movie about the Moon falling, and the brave astronauts who race to stop the Moon from falling. Will the Moon fall? (It’s the title of the movie, so we’re gonna say probably.)
George R.R. Martin Was ‘Out of the Loop’ of ‘Game Of Thrones’ TV Ending
George R.R. Martin is perhaps the most talented fantasy writer of our time. Adapting his work, you’d think you want him behind you every step of the way. It would seem the showrunners behind Game Of Thrones, adapted from his famous work, didn't quite feel the same way. Maybe...
Nearly 200 Episodes of ‘Sesame Street’ Vanish From HBO Max
HBO Max is really putting its name to the test lately. In recent weeks, as its parent company Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, the service has been transformed, as part of the early steps towards its eventual merger with the new Warner Bros. Discovery’s other existing streaming service, Discovery+. They’ve canceled upcoming movies like Batgirl, and costly shows like DC’s Strange Adventures. They’ve also begun pulling down low-performing series and films. Just days ago, they announced around two dozen HBO Max originals were getting dropped, prompting shocked and devastated tweets from many of the creators of those shows.
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Game of Thrones’ Before ‘House of the Dragon’
It is officially time to return to Westeros. Game of Thrones is in the books, but now HBO is getting ready to premiere House of the Dragon, a prequel series set hundreds of years before the events in the earlier show, which shows how the House Targaryen went from the rulers of Westeros to the state we find them in during the first years of Game of Thrones.
Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Easter Egg in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere
The new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon focuses on events in House Targaryen. Most of you probably remember them from Game of Thrones, as they were one of the key families of the original show. This series, though, is set 172 years before the death of the Mad King, Aerys, and the birth of his daughter, Princess Daenerys Targaryen. The House of the Dragon premiere also reveals the show is set after 100 years of Targaryen rule, with old King Jaehaerys seated on the Iron Throne, with ten dragons on their side.
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Gets Official Title, Adds More Stars
The long-awaited next entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has picked up some massive talent. Recently, it’s been announced that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast, alongside Eddie Murphy, the central figure of the series. The film also got an official title. It’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Now, the film is officially in production with Mark Molloy in the director’s chair.
HBO Debuts First Footage From ‘The Last Of Us’ TV Show
HBO and HBO Max debuted a new sizzle reel of programming coming to the channel (and streaming service) through the end of 2022 and into early 2023. The main event of the two minute and 30 second trailer was the first footage from The Last of Us, the big-budget adaptation of the beloved video game series from Naughty Dog.
HBO Max Removing Nearly 40 Titles, Including Originals, This Month
HBO Max is dropping nearly 40 shows from its streaming service, and a large majority are animation projects. Not surprisingly, a lot of animators are taking issue with this. For whatever reason, it seems like streaming services have some kind of issue with animation. Whenever shows are on the chopping block, it appears that animated programs are often the first to go.
HBO Renews ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ For Season 12
Larry David already teased that it was coming, but now it’s official: HBO has ordered a 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The show has been on the air since 2001. For sake of comparison, Seinfeld only lasted for nine seasons in nine years. (Curb has produced many fewer episodes than Seinfeld over that time, although the gap is closing.)
‘The Lord of the Rings‘ TV Series to Premiere in Theaters
While The Lord of the Rings is about to transition from the big screen to the world of streaming television, hardcore fans who want to get the theatrical experience of this new chapter in the saga of Middle-earth will have a chance to do it — with a fairly significant catch.
The ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Cast: 40 Years Later
Released on Aug. 13, 1982, Fast Times at Ridgemont High featured a cast comprising almost entirely unknown young actors portraying the film’s high school-age characters. Many notable actors were up for roles in the film but ultimately didn't make the final cast. Tom Hanks, then a TV star who hadn't yet made the transition into movies, was considered for the role of Brad Hamilton. Jodie Foster was reportedly up for the role of Stacy Hamilton but instead wanted to focus on her studies at Yale. Actress Justine Bateman was offered the part of Linda Barrett but had to turn it down so she could accept a role on the sitcom Family Ties. And Jeff Spicoli, the character that made Sean Penn a star, nearly went to another '80s icon: Matthew Broderick.
‘What If…?’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Wilder’ Than Season 1
Marvel’s What If...? could theoretically go on forever. As an anthology series, it’s not tied to any one cast, or any one story, and the longer the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands in new directions, the more raw material it gives to the show as fuel for alternate stories.
Derry Girls Final Season Premiere Date Revealed — Plus, See New Photos
We’ll soon be saying goodbye to the Derry Girls. Netflix announced Wednesday that the half-hour comedy will release its third and final season on Friday, Oct. 7. Prepare accordingly. The streamer also released new photos from the upcoming final season, which you can check out below. Set during the political conflict in Northern Ireland in the late ‘90s, the comedy centers on five Catholic school students as they face “the universal challenges of being a teenager,” according to the official synopsis. The group includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Louisa Harland as Orla, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn...
Netflix Debuts First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Series
Officially announced almost a year ago as a “macabre mashup of genre-defining horror,” Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is ready to debut this fall on Netflix. In description and style, the show kind of suggests del Toro’s take on the old Tales From the Crypt; a collection of unconnected (but spooky) horror tales, each directed by different talents from the world of movies, each featuring impressive casts. (Some of the big names involved include Peter Weller, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, and David S. Goyer.)
Bob Odenkirk Gets Emotional About End Of ‘Better Call Saul’
The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally come to an end, and Bob Odenkirk doesn’t quite know how to feel about it. The show ran for soix seasons, and the character of Saul Goodman first debuted in season 2 of Breaking Bad. That means that for over 10 years of his life, Bob Odenkirk has been playing the character. He went from a fan favorite to the star of his own critically acclaimed series.
‘King Kong’ TV Series Coming to Disney+
There have been many King Kong movies — and there are at least one or two more currently in development. But there has never been a live-action Kong television show. And that is what Disney is currently attempting to make. Dubbed a series about “the original story of the...
‘Slumberland’ Teaser: A Classic Comic Strip Becomes a Netflix Movie
A teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Slumberland was just released. The film stars Jason Momoa and is based on a classic and extremely influential newspaper comic strip by Winsor McCay called Little Nemo In Slumberland. The film version is directed by The Hunger Games franchise’s Francis Lawrence. The...
The ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Was Originally the Season Finale
She-Hulk’s Marvel Cinematic Universe origin was explained in the first episode of the currently-airing Disney+ show, but it wasn’t always that way. Initially, that episode (or most of it before some editing) was the final episode of the series. It’s an odd way to structure a story, but at the same time, it could have provided a pretty nice dramatic effect. The issue is that the whole show isn’t airing just yet, so we’ll just have to see whether the change makes sense after the first season wraps up.
The Addams Family Is Back in the ‘Wednesday’ Trailer
Of all the fictional characters out there, there may not be one better suited to being the heroine of a Tim Burton movie (or TV show in this case, although supposedly the TV show is going for the feel of a long Tim Burton movie, so maybe it’s a moot point) than Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family. The look, the hair, the attitude; if she did not exist already, Tim Burton would have to create her.
‘The Rings Of Power’ Reviews Hail an Epic Return To Middle-Earth
Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power is perhaps one of the longest-awaited fantasy offerings to hit screens of any kind in a long time. The production was arduous and costly, but much like the walk from the Shire to Mordor, it was worth it. As of now only two episodes of the show have been seen by critics, but so far, their reviews are very positive, citing only minor issues.
