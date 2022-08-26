ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

Woman arrested for hit-and-run that left one man dead in Barrow County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MysCg_0hWSdw6700

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local agencies, have solved the case of who they say hit a man several days ago and kept going.

Deputies were called out to the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way on the morning of Aug. 21 for reports a man lying on the ground and car parts scattered along the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They identified that man as Paul Duncan, 52, of Buford. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After reviewing camera footage from local homes and businesses, detectives identified the vehicle involved and pinpointed the time of the accident. They also got the vehicle’s tag number.

On Aug. 24, deputies arrested Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe at her home.

Jones was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center and charged with hit-and-run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death, according to BCSO.

“A lot of time and effort went into solving this case and I am thankful to all the officers who worked so tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
accesswdun.com

Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville

A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, GA
City
Buford, GA
County
Barrow County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Barrow County, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcso#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Violent gang member’ arrested on multiple charges in South Fulton, police say

SOUTH FULTON — A documented gang member and violent offender has been arrested in South Fulton County, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The City of South Fulton Police Department said Larry Little was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, gun charges and several other warrants. He was also wanted for a probation violations for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Father rams truck into car to stop man police say stalked his teen daughter home from work

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
180K+
Followers
124K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy