fox2detroit.com
Volunteers needed for University of Michigan study of link between environment, risk of health problems
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan is seeking volunteers for a long-term study on how the environment impacts the risk of developing health problems, such as cancer. Recruitment for the MI-Cares study will last at least six years. The team is looking for 100,000 participants ages 25-44 who will be studied for decades. The study will be conducted remotely, with some test kits being mailed in.
wtvbam.com
Child support establishment function changes Calhoun County offices
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Government has announced that the Friend of the Court will process all child support and paternity cases instead of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office starting on October 1. All the employees who currently work to establish child support and paternity in the...
wtvbam.com
Amtrak pausing two train routes through Michigan due to staffing and supply issues
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Amtrak is temporarily canceling its Wolverine Service Trains 350 and 355 from Chicago to Pontiac until September 15. Spokesman Marc Magliari says its due to not having enough manpower to operate or do maintenance on the trains along with a routine maintenance backlog and delays in new equipment delivery.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the fastest growing occupations in SE Michigan, according to this new report
A recent analysis released by the Detroit Region Aerotropolis uncovered some labor trends in the region, and in short, its findings showed there are a lot of employment opportunities in the area. Here were some highlights of the analysis. What are the highest growing occupations in Wayne and Washtenaw Counties?
WILX-TV
Your Health: The warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease and an estimated 11 million family, friends and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. Knowing the signs of early dementia - also known as mild cognitive impairment or MCJ - is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible. Here are steps families can take.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
bridgemi.com
Sheriff Dar Leaf loses legal fight over Michigan 2020 election probe
LANSING — A Michigan sheriff suspected of wrongdoing in a vote tabulator tampering case has lost a major fight in his lawsuit alleging state authorities meddled in his own ongoing probe of the 2020 presidential election. Michigan Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro on Monday dismissed Barry County Sheriff...
Western Michigan University student remembered by her friends
21-year-old Western Michigan University student Kaylee Gansberg died on Saturday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
wtvbam.com
DDA Board approves Taylor’s building repayment and lease agreements
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Downtown Development Authority Board approved repayment and lease agreements for the former Taylor’s Stationers store Wednesday morning during a special meeting. Efforts to relocate the Children’s Museum of Branch County to the store at 60 West Chicago Street in Downtown Coldwater continue even...
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
wtvbam.com
Thousands without power after Monday’s severe storms
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A line of severe thunderstorms that packed wind gusts of nearly 60 miles per hour raced through the area late Monday afternoon leaving thousands without power. Branch County was under a severe thunderstorm warning when the line of storms went through between 4:30 p.m....
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
wtvbam.com
Theft of two lion statues being investigated by MSP
MENDON, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating a larceny of two lion statues that occurred in the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township. Troopers say it happened on Tuesday sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.. The two identical white lion...
wtvbam.com
Branch County Democratic Party HQ grand opening set for Thursday evening
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The grand opening of the Branch County Democratic party headquarters at 31 West Chicago in Coldwater will be held Thursday evening. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.. Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Bart Goldberg is scheduled to be there. He...
WILX-TV
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Malls across the United States are struggling to attract customers in the era of online shopping. This may leave you wondering; What’s in store for Lansing Mall?. Frequent shoppers and walkers, Mary Evangelista and Joy Abbott, come to the Lansing Mall twice a week....
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
