DETROIT (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan is seeking volunteers for a long-term study on how the environment impacts the risk of developing health problems, such as cancer. Recruitment for the MI-Cares study will last at least six years. The team is looking for 100,000 participants ages 25-44 who will be studied for decades. The study will be conducted remotely, with some test kits being mailed in.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO