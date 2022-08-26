It is mosquito season, which prompts concerns about West Nile Virus. Last week, the County of Santa Clara Vector Control District used targeted, truck-mounted equipment to treat two small areas of Sunnyvale and Cupertino where they confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. There has been NO detection of West Nile Virus in Marin or Sonoma County this season, and Nizza Sequeira, PIO for the Marin Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District says that residents should still be smart about protecting themselves against mosquitoes. She says, quote, “Should we need to employ truck-mounted adult mosquito control measures, residents residing within 400 feet of the application area will be notified using our mass communication system.” You can sign up for notifications at msmosquito.org and click on “Adult Mosquito Control Notification”

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO