The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
Report: Fresno 1 bedroom rents up 40% year-over-year; Bay Area rents stay near top
FRESNO – While apartment rents in the Bay Area continue to be among the highest in the nation, a new report finds rents in Fresno have risen at a staggering rate in the past year.According to real estate website Zumper, the median rent for a one bedroom in Fresno is $1,540, up 40% than this time last year and the biggest increase in the country. Meanwhile, the median two bedroom rent is $1,740, up 21%."Some new residents were drawn to California's fifth-largest city from more-expensive cities along the Pacific Coast, a trend that intensified during the pandemic. But this pattern...
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
Caught on video: Thieves steal license plates to commit break-ins, rack up tolls on Bay Area roads
License plate thefts and 'cold-plating' are on the rise in the Bay Area, and oftentimes the stolen plates are used in shocking crimes, including one resulting in a hefty $2,000 toll fine for its victim.
arizonasuntimes.com
San Francisco Spends Millions to House and Then Evict Its Homeless
San Francisco, California, has spent millions of dollars housing the homeless before spending more to evict them, again, according to recent documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Since 2019, the city has spent over $160 million every fiscal year on “permanent supportive housing” – i.e. single-room-occupancy hotels (SROs) across...
SFGate
Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
SFist
New Millennium Tower Fix Approved by San Francisco Will (Hopefully) Stop and Reverse Tilt
Scaled down from the original plan, the revised fix relies on 18 piles — instead of the initially proposed 52 — to anchor the 645-foot high-rise to bedrock on the two sides where it's leaned and tilted the most, helping both prevent future tilt and straighten the building.
BART resumes normal service after delay at Civic Center station earlier
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit has resumed normal service after earlier experiencing a major delay in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions at the Civic Center/United Nations Plaza station in downtown San Francisco. The delay stemmed from someone’s personal property ending up in the trackway, the agency stated. As […]
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
ksro.com
West Nile Virus Fogging in Santa Clara County
It is mosquito season, which prompts concerns about West Nile Virus. Last week, the County of Santa Clara Vector Control District used targeted, truck-mounted equipment to treat two small areas of Sunnyvale and Cupertino where they confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. There has been NO detection of West Nile Virus in Marin or Sonoma County this season, and Nizza Sequeira, PIO for the Marin Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District says that residents should still be smart about protecting themselves against mosquitoes. She says, quote, “Should we need to employ truck-mounted adult mosquito control measures, residents residing within 400 feet of the application area will be notified using our mass communication system.” You can sign up for notifications at msmosquito.org and click on “Adult Mosquito Control Notification”
Oakland A’s get good news on Howard Terminal Project
While the Oakland A’s had received positive news regarding the Howard Terminal Project, they were not out of the woods yet. There had been several lawsuits in an attempt to stop the proposed project from going forward, any of which could derail those plans and lead to the A’s move to Las Vegas.
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey said he and other protesters were cited for having a "mental/emotional condition."
Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
msn.com
Law enforcement drama could shape Contra Costa County supervisor race
Voters in a largely suburban swath of Contra Costa County will pick their next supervisor this November between two candidates whose resumes boast longstanding ties to Bay Area police agencies. Pleasant Hill City Councilman Ken Carlson, who led all candidates in the June primary election, was a police officer in...
ksro.com
Thousands Attend Santa Rosa Marathon
Thousands of people attended the Santa Rosa Marathon and related events during the weekend. The overall marathon was won by Nicholas Tsotu of Fair Oaks, who finished with a time of a little more than two-hours, 23-minutes. Jillian Wesselman of Los Gatos was the fastest woman in the field, finishing with a time of just less than two-hours, 51-minutes. Sunday’s marathon and half-marathon routes started and ended at Old Courthouse Square, going through downtown and past local farms and vineyards in between. Saturday featured Ten-K and Five-K runs. The Santa Rosa Marathon is a certified qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, and an official qualifier for the Olympic trials.
