San Mateo County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Report: Fresno 1 bedroom rents up 40% year-over-year; Bay Area rents stay near top

FRESNO – While apartment rents in the Bay Area continue to be among the highest in the nation, a new report finds rents in Fresno have risen at a staggering rate in the past year.According to real estate website Zumper, the median rent for a one bedroom in Fresno is $1,540, up 40% than this time last year and the biggest increase in the country. Meanwhile, the median two bedroom rent is $1,740, up 21%."Some new residents were drawn to California's fifth-largest city from more-expensive cities along the Pacific Coast, a trend that intensified during the pandemic. But this pattern...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

San Francisco Spends Millions to House and Then Evict Its Homeless

San Francisco, California, has spent millions of dollars housing the homeless before spending more to evict them, again, according to recent documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Since 2019, the city has spent over $160 million every fiscal year on “permanent supportive housing” – i.e. single-room-occupancy hotels (SROs) across...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

West Nile Virus Fogging in Santa Clara County

It is mosquito season, which prompts concerns about West Nile Virus. Last week, the County of Santa Clara Vector Control District used targeted, truck-mounted equipment to treat two small areas of Sunnyvale and Cupertino where they confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. There has been NO detection of West Nile Virus in Marin or Sonoma County this season, and Nizza Sequeira, PIO for the Marin Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District says that residents should still be smart about protecting themselves against mosquitoes. She says, quote, “Should we need to employ truck-mounted adult mosquito control measures, residents residing within 400 feet of the application area will be notified using our mass communication system.” You can sign up for notifications at msmosquito.org and click on “Adult Mosquito Control Notification”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
FanSided

Oakland A’s get good news on Howard Terminal Project

While the Oakland A’s had received positive news regarding the Howard Terminal Project, they were not out of the woods yet. There had been several lawsuits in an attempt to stop the proposed project from going forward, any of which could derail those plans and lead to the A’s move to Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
NOVATO, CA
ksro.com

Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures

Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Thousands Attend Santa Rosa Marathon

Thousands of people attended the Santa Rosa Marathon and related events during the weekend. The overall marathon was won by Nicholas Tsotu of Fair Oaks, who finished with a time of a little more than two-hours, 23-minutes. Jillian Wesselman of Los Gatos was the fastest woman in the field, finishing with a time of just less than two-hours, 51-minutes. Sunday’s marathon and half-marathon routes started and ended at Old Courthouse Square, going through downtown and past local farms and vineyards in between. Saturday featured Ten-K and Five-K runs. The Santa Rosa Marathon is a certified qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, and an official qualifier for the Olympic trials.
SANTA ROSA, CA

