ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Samsung and Roku TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Proud Samsung smart TV (opens in new tab) and Roku (opens in new tab) device owners have an extra reason to feel chuffed, with the news that Apple is offering device owners three months of free access to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the iPhone...
MLB・
knowtechie.com
Sony’s new PlayStation division points towards a mobile future
Sony has announced its recent acquisition of Savage Game Studios as part of PlayStation’s expansion efforts into mobile game development. The company is making several moves to expand its gaming arsenal past consoles. Sony’s latest acquisition was revealed in a press release earlier today. Savage Game Studios is a...
notebookcheck.net
Sony HT-A3000 soundbar presented as a more affordable option with Apple AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos and Google Chromecast support
Sony has announced the HT-A3000, a mid-range offering compared to the HT-A5000 and HT-A7000. According to Sony, the HT-A3000 has three front-facing drivers and a subwoofer channel with two woofers. In other words, the HT-A3000 will ship with a 3.1 channel configuration and lacks the upward-firing drivers of the HT-A5000 or HT-A7000.
itechpost.com
Samsung TV Plus Streaming Releases Exclusive Content, Free Channels
The Samsung TV Plus is getting a major upgrade in terms of streaming. Samsung's free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service platform now adds more exclusive and free content for its users to enjoy. Despite the fact that popular streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max are subscription...
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL・
ComicBook
Samsung Relaunches Samsung TV Plus App With New Exclusive Content
Samsung's free ad-supported streaming TV service is getting an upgrade. While popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max get the majority of attention from starved viewers, there is also a dedicated user base for free streaming. Samsung TV Plus is a FAST platform that comes pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices with a model date between 2016 and 2022. Over 220 channels are available on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S., along with 1,600 channels globally. The newest version of Samsung TV Plus comes with premium content, exclusive premiere, and key partnerships for even more offerings for viewers.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for September 2022
With September right around the corner, PlayStation has revealed its next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Anyone with a subscription can snag these games for free over the course of the month. As always, this deal is only available to those with an active PlayStation Plus membership....
How secure is your smart TV system? Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku
Your smart TV isn't as secure as your phone, but the data on it isn't as sensitive, either.
knowtechie.com
How SRT streaming works: the technical details
SRT streaming is a technology used to deliver video content over the internet. It is a newer technology in the video streaming industry. But it is quickly gaining popularity because it provides high-quality video with low latency. Though it is a unique technology, the concepts behind SRT streaming are not new.
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
knowtechie.com
Apple VR headset: Release date, features, and price
It’s one of the most open secrets in the tech world that Apple is working on a virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset. Apple hasn’t confirmed this to be true but does consider AR “critically important.”. That could indicate that AR will be more important to Apple as...
Digital Trends
Sony’s HT-A3000 does virtual Dolby Atmos right, if you can handle the price
Sony’s HT-A3000 does virtual Dolby Atmos right, if you can handle the price. “A Swiss-army knife of a soundbar that really does it all.”. Sony’s A-Series of Dolby Atmos home theater soundbars and speakers are impressive, but they also cost a lot, with prices that begin at $1,000. That’s what makes its latest model so interesting. At $700, the HT-A3000 hardly qualifies as cheap, but it’s still the most affordable way to buy a premium Sony soundbar.
Digital Trends
TiVo pairs up with Europe’s Vestel for its first smart TV
There’s a new player in the smart TV space, and it’s from an familiar name. TiVo — yes, that TiVo — has teamed up with European manufacturer Vestel for its first TiVo OS-powered smart TV. They’ll first be available on the continent in 2023. Generally...
CNET
11 Roku Tips and Tricks to Up Your Streaming Game
One of Roku's signature advantages is that it's easy to get right to your streaming content. But that doesn't mean that your Roku device lacks tricks and advanced features to enhance the viewing experience. Roku's are some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available for your TV because of their ability to be simultaneously easy to use and feature-rich.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to feature new 30W charger, most likely USB-C to Lightning connector
A week before the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, a rumor suggests this smartphone will feature a new 30W charger – doubling down on a previous report on a 30W GaN charger coming to Apple iPhones. This time, Twitter user DuanRui, which has a mixed tracking record on...
ViewSonic X11-4K smart 4K home projector $1,600
ViewSonic has launched their new X11-4K smart 4K home projector this week combining true 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR/HLG support. Designed to offer users an immersive cinematic experience from anywhere in your home the portable home projector features a carrying handle and offers 2,400 lumens of brightness, 125% Rec.709 compatibility, and 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution.
The Verge
T-Mobile Magenta Max subscribers will now get free Apple TV Plus
T-Mobile led the way in bundling mobile and entertainment services together, but now competitors like Verizon are doing the same to incentivize their subscribers to stick around. With that in mind, T-Mobile is trying to sweeten the pot a bit more with the addition of free Apple TV Plus. The new perk will be available starting August 31st for customers on the company’s Magenta Max plan.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Tab S8 is Samsung’s first tablet to get Android 12L
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s first phone to ship with Android 12L on board, while the Galaxy Tab S8 is the company’s first tablet to get the Android 12L-based on One UI 4.1.1 update. Specifically developed for tablets and foldable devices, Android 12L optimizes and polishes the operating system for large screens and makes features like multitasking more powerful and intuitive.
knowtechie.com
An upcoming Apple Watch Pro could feature satellite connectivity
We’re about a week away from the next Apple Event, where we expect to hear about the Apple Watch Pro. Rumors are already swirling about its successor, which could gain satellite connectivity. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg writes in his Power On newsletter this week, “[Apple] has also internally discussed...
