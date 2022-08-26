Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
thexunewswire.com
4286 Boyne Ct.
DELHI - Immaculate TriLevel 3 Bedroom on Cul De Sac - Lovingly cared for and maintained home nestled on cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large open living room, breakfast room, kitchen combo. Stunning finishes. Small laundry room, flex space and one car garage on lower level. Large deck off of kitchen overlooks rolling yard, with storage shed and fire pit.
thexunewswire.com
1705 Sycamore St 248
2 Bedrm Apt. Available NOW at 1705 Sycamore #248 - Property Id: 790956. Beautiful two bedroom/one bath apartment newly renovated and coming mid-September!! Laminate flooring throughout, large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and lots of natural light. Updated bathroom with walk in shower and tile throughout. Plenty of closet space, ceiling fans building is Pet Friendly!! Laundry on site.
thexunewswire.com
3316 Augusta Ave.
CHEVIOT - Charming 2 bedroom 2 full bath brick home. - Welcome to an adorable and updated 2 bedroom on a sprawling green lot. Hardwood floors. Walk to Harvest Home park.
thexunewswire.com
476 West Kemper Road,
476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
2307 Maplewood Ave 1
Very nice and clean 2BR Near UC!! - Property Id: 975986. Quiet and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit in a multi-family in the Mt. Auburn area near UC. Great location, close to downtown, minutes from Campus and on the bus route. Not accepting Section 8 at this...
thexunewswire.com
3055 Mathers St
Newly updated 4/1 top floor apartment for rent minutes from downtown. Affordable price with a a very short drive around town and walking distance to bus stop. Brand new kitchen and bathroom with new paint and updates throughout. Double doors each unit for security and a nice quiet balcony out back.
thexunewswire.com
2322 Ravine St 1
1 BED IN A 5 BED HOUSE - READY NOW - Property Id: 916478. MOV EIN NOW, Each bedroom is $650 - 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 kitchens on UC campus, fresh paint, walk to class, washer dryer coin laundry on property. 2 car garage off, street parking. All bedrooms...
thexunewswire.com
2390 Harrison Avenue,
2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
705 N Fred Shuttlesworth Cir
Spacious 6-bedroom 1.5 Bathroom single family house for rent! On a quiet street with off street parking, and only a short drive from shopping and entertainment, like the Cincinnati Zoo!. Can reach out to Leasing office or also Kim Kelly at 513-497-4415. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 6. 1. 2200. Location.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
thexunewswire.com
232 Erkenbrecher Ave
New Studio Super Convenient to UC Med Childrens Hospital - Completely remodeled studio. 5 minute walk to Children's Hopsital and Cincinnati Zoo. Less than half a mile to UC Medical Center and Cincinnati VA. Location. 232 Erkenbrecher Ave, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $845. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/28/2022.
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike
This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
WKRC
Bridge inspection to close lane of I-471
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - An inspection will close a lane of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge on August 31. The northbound left lane will be shut down at 8:30 a.m. It's expected to reopen at 12:30 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the inspection is routine.
dayton.com
Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions
KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
WLWT 5
Local farmer says new grocery store policy has forced her to close her small business
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky woman is closing her tomato farm after she said a change in policy at large grocery chains now impacts direct delivery from local farmers. For the last nine years, local farmer Linda Fritz has picked her organic cherry tomatoes and delivered them directly to Kroger stores to sell across Greater Cincinnati.
