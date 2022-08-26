476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!

SPRINGDALE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO