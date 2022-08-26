Read full article on original website
Louisiana donates travel trailers from Hurricane Ida relief to eastern Ky. for flood survivors
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and Governor John Bel Edwards announced an agreement where the state of Louisiana will donate up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to help Hurricane Ida survivors to shelter eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Starting this week, the Commonwealth is moving the first trailers from...
$100 million in new funding announced in Illinois for anti-violence efforts
(KFVS) - New funding will be dedicated to preventing gun violence in communities across Illinois. A new $100 million in funding will be added to $113 million in May and $10 million in funding dedicated to Chicago and other areas before the summer. “This administration is delivering historic levels of...
Calvert City metal, mining company donates to eastern Ky. emergency relief
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - A mining and metals company donated thousands of dollars to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. According to a release, CC Metals & Alloys, led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, announced on Tuesday, August 30 it donated $25,000 to the fund to provide food, shelter and other necessities for those directly impacted by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new law requires Missouri voters to show a photo ID to vote. The law also removes mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots. The core of the law requires voters to show unexpired government-issued photo IDs. Student IDs and voter registration cards will no longer work.
Ky. Transportation Cabinet Dist. 1 sending additional crew to help flood recovery effort
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - More transportation cabinet crew members from the Heartland are on their way to eastern Kentucky to help with flood recovery efforts. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is sending an additional crew to help in Perry, Letcher and Pike counties. According to KYTC, the 12-member crew is...
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Working in Missouri comes with the risk that if you die on the job, your employer could be off the hook. It’s something that a recent lawsuit is putting a spotlight on and leaving some questioning if there is a loophole in state law. Currently,...
$20M in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Another $20 million in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear announced the funding on Wednesday, August 31. According to a release from the governor’s office, expenses must be associated with expanding high-speed internet access in unserved areas, to residents...
Where are Illinoisans' tax dollars going?
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?.
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Kentucky receives federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has received $5.14 million in federal funds to prevent wrong-way crashes. Between 2015 and 2020, there were 88 wrong-way driving crashes in Kentucky where a driver used an off-ramp in the wrong direction. These 88 crashes resulted in 16 fatalities and 27 serious injuries.
Advocates demand reforms within Illinois DCFS
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - AJ Freund, Rica Rountree, and Navin Jones are just a few of the children who died while in DCFS care. Advocates rallying outside the Illinois Capitol Monday want to see significant reforms within the Department of Children and Family Services to keep children safe. The small group...
Mo. State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel, crime reduction
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing an arrest in Kennett after the suspect died on the way to the hospital.
Sponsor of ‘whippit’ bill clarifies confusion about whipped cream sales in New York
NEW YORK (Gray News) – A new law in New York banning the sale of whipped cream chargers has raised some confusion over the sale of canned whipped cream. The legislation, sponsored by NY state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., was passed in October 2021, and some stores had recently begun requiring ID to purchase the dessert topping.
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
Cape Girardeau police say they're following "strong leads" in a business burglary investigation. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Morning headlines 8/31. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire...
Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
