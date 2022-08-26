Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
WDBJ7.com
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Michael Tolbert has been arrested in Dublin and is being treated in a hospital for unspecified reasons. Tolbert was wanted on a variety of charges, including assault on two officers. He had been on the run since August 15, prompting a multi-county search. The most recent confirmed sighting before Tuesday, August 30, was in the Pandapas Pond area of Montgomery County August 19.
WSLS
Roanoke man arrested in connection with assault, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police. Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious...
WSLS
Bedford man sentenced to one year in prison for 2021 homicide
BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man was sentenced to one year in prison for killing his friend after an argument last year. Tyler Booth was sentenced on Tuesday, and will have three years of probation after his sentence is served. He was sentenced to five years with four suspended.
WDBJ7.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
WDBJ7.com
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
WDBJ7.com
Former E.C. Glass student arrested for trespassing after walking grounds, claiming to have gun
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School was placed under lockdown Monday after a former student was seen walking around the faculty parking lot, allegedly shouting he had a gun. According to Lynchburg Police, the teen boy was reported by an employee of the school around 11:37 a.m., leading...
WDBJ7.com
Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police looking for suspects following fatal shooting
During this call, officers were notified that another adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates both men were involved...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg. The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police. Police say about 2...
WSET
Police investigating shooting that killed Rocky Mount Man, injured another in Roanoke
ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and another injured in the Star City on Sunday. Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th street NW around 2:45 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
Danville 14-year-old charged first-degree murder in deadly robbery
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police said a 14-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder in a deadly robbery. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on August 16 in the 300 block of Halifax Street. The victim was identified as Patrick Lanigan Duffy. Police said officers apprehended...
WDBJ7.com
Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
WDBJ7.com
BB pistol made to look like handgun found at Amherst County school
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No threats were reported during an investigation into a gun on campus at Amherst Education Center Monday. Staff at Amherst County Public Schools received a report that a student had a weapon at the center. An investigation by Amherst County Public Schools and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office led to the finding of a student with a BB-Pistol made to look like a handgun, according to the school district, which says no threats were made to any students or staff.
