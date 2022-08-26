Read full article on original website
1705 Sycamore St 248
2 Bedrm Apt. Available NOW at 1705 Sycamore #248 - Property Id: 790956. Beautiful two bedroom/one bath apartment newly renovated and coming mid-September!! Laminate flooring throughout, large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and lots of natural light. Updated bathroom with walk in shower and tile throughout. Plenty of closet space, ceiling fans building is Pet Friendly!! Laundry on site.
4286 Boyne Ct.
DELHI - Immaculate TriLevel 3 Bedroom on Cul De Sac - Lovingly cared for and maintained home nestled on cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large open living room, breakfast room, kitchen combo. Stunning finishes. Small laundry room, flex space and one car garage on lower level. Large deck off of kitchen overlooks rolling yard, with storage shed and fire pit.
3316 Augusta Ave.
CHEVIOT - Charming 2 bedroom 2 full bath brick home. - Welcome to an adorable and updated 2 bedroom on a sprawling green lot. Hardwood floors. Walk to Harvest Home park.
2307 Maplewood Ave 1
Very nice and clean 2BR Near UC!! - Property Id: 975986. Quiet and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit in a multi-family in the Mt. Auburn area near UC. Great location, close to downtown, minutes from Campus and on the bus route. Not accepting Section 8 at this...
3055 Mathers St
Newly updated 4/1 top floor apartment for rent minutes from downtown. Affordable price with a a very short drive around town and walking distance to bus stop. Brand new kitchen and bathroom with new paint and updates throughout. Double doors each unit for security and a nice quiet balcony out back.
2390 Harrison Avenue,
2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
476 West Kemper Road,
476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
705 N Fred Shuttlesworth Cir
Spacious 6-bedroom 1.5 Bathroom single family house for rent! On a quiet street with off street parking, and only a short drive from shopping and entertainment, like the Cincinnati Zoo!. Can reach out to Leasing office or also Kim Kelly at 513-497-4415. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 6. 1. 2200. Location.
3121 Gobel Avenue,
3121 Gobel Ave Unit 1 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Check out our spacious 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati Oh! This apartment comes with an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, comfy bedrooms sizes, and has on and off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply! This unit won't last long!
473 E. McMillan Ave.
Walnut Hills - move right in - Ideal location near UC and downtown. Convenient access to highways and Shopping. This is second floor unit of a recently fully updated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, bathroom and kitchen. Minutes from downtown. Location. 473 E. McMillan Ave., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1125.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
232 Erkenbrecher Ave
New Studio Super Convenient to UC Med Childrens Hospital - Completely remodeled studio. 5 minute walk to Children's Hopsital and Cincinnati Zoo. Less than half a mile to UC Medical Center and Cincinnati VA. Location. 232 Erkenbrecher Ave, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $845. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/28/2022.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
WKRC
Surveillance video: Man crashes into Walmart store in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new surveillance video of the moments when a man drove his car into the Westwood Walmart store. Police say Christopher Caylor was at the wheel and they do not believe it was an accident. Caylor drove into the store on August 14. It was...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
Build-Your-Own Salad Chain Green District to Open New Location in Blue Ash
The build-your-own salad (and wrap) concept is slated to open Aug. 30.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Aug. 29-Sept. 5
As classes begin and students fall into their routines, don’t forget to check out some of these events at UC and around Cincinnati this week. Get your week’s groceries at the farmers market at Hyde Park Square. The farmer’s market features live music and over 35 vendors offering various products, from fruits and veggies to fresh pastries.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
