RICHMOND -- From Hayward to Sausalito, dead fish are washing up on shores as a toxic algae bloom takes hold around the Bay Area. In Oakland's Lake Merritt the fish are even stacking up on top of each other. It's a fish kill experts saw coming, but the scale of it is still taking them by surprise"It's called a red tide," explained Dr. Jon Rosenfield with the San Francisco Baykeeper conservation group. "It's hard to describe with words, because the bay can often be brownish if it is transporting sediment. But when you see it, you know this is not normal...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO