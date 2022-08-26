Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Thousands Attend Santa Rosa Marathon
Thousands of people attended the Santa Rosa Marathon and related events during the weekend. The overall marathon was won by Nicholas Tsotu of Fair Oaks, who finished with a time of a little more than two-hours, 23-minutes. Jillian Wesselman of Los Gatos was the fastest woman in the field, finishing with a time of just less than two-hours, 51-minutes. Sunday’s marathon and half-marathon routes started and ended at Old Courthouse Square, going through downtown and past local farms and vineyards in between. Saturday featured Ten-K and Five-K runs. The Santa Rosa Marathon is a certified qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, and an official qualifier for the Olympic trials.
ksro.com
Excessive Heat Watch from Saturday to Tuesday
The North Bay will be under an excessive heat watch between Saturday morning and Tuesday night. Temperatures in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, and other parts of the North Bay valleys, will start to creep into the low 90’s on Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, widespread triple-digits are expected. Labor Day Weekend highs in Santa Rosa have averaged 85-degrees for the past 30 years. As far as fire danger is concerned, luckily, winds aren’t expected to be very strong during the heatwave. There is also no indication of dry lightning with this heat wave.
eastcountytoday.net
Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area
According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
Hottest weather of the summer so far coming to SF Bay Area, temps up to 111
Brutally hot weather is forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area over the three-day weekend in what forecasters are calling the first real heat wave of the summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sonomamag.com
Exciting New Restaurants and Bars Coming to Petaluma
Downtown Petaluma is already hopping with great places to eat and drink, and even more venues are set to welcome guests this fall and beyond. Here are four dining-and-drinking destinations we’ll be first in line for. Luma Bar & Eatery. Petaluma’s beloved oyster bar and seafood restaurant The Shuckery...
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
PHOTOS: Truck spills ocean of tomatoes onto Vacaville freeway
Hundreds, if not thousands, of spilled tomatoes have caused a massive traffic jam on I-80 near Vacaville on Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol first reported a crash at 5:47 a.m. involving a big-rig hauling tomatoes.
Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
Lake County News
Small fire on Mount Konocti begins after thunderstorm
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters contained a small wildland fire in the Black Forest on Mount Konocti on Monday, a fire that appeared shortly after a brief thunderstorm. The Konocti fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. It was said to be about half a mile up the mountain, with crews accessing it from the Riviera Heights subdivision.
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa Restaurant The Villa Quietly Closes After 46 Years
Gaspare Bernardo was just 29 years old when he opened The Villa restaurant in Santa Rosa in 1976. Last week, the longtime owner and host — now 75 — quietly shuttered the iconic hilltop restaurant, citing hiring issues and a dramatic drop in customers since COVID-19 began. “It’s...
msn.com
North Beach street festival gives Italophiles a taste of the homeland — and Aperol
Even for those without a series of colliding vowels in their last name, North Beach was open to all comers Saturday for the Festa Coloniale Italiana, an event showcasing how San Francisco is continuing to find its way back from the darkest days of the pandemic. Beyond a chance to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
Toxic algae bloom killing off thousands of fish in Bay Area waters
RICHMOND -- From Hayward to Sausalito, dead fish are washing up on shores as a toxic algae bloom takes hold around the Bay Area. In Oakland's Lake Merritt the fish are even stacking up on top of each other. It's a fish kill experts saw coming, but the scale of it is still taking them by surprise"It's called a red tide," explained Dr. Jon Rosenfield with the San Francisco Baykeeper conservation group. "It's hard to describe with words, because the bay can often be brownish if it is transporting sediment. But when you see it, you know this is not normal...
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
Hanford Sentinel
Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow shares culture, ceremonies
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow at the Tachi Hotel and Casino was held Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of Native Americans from several Western states crowded into the new Yokut Hall, usually used for bingo, to celebrate and share their culture, dances and spirit.
Oakland police looking for missing teen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
South San Francisco man’s dad found in Lake Mead 20 years after drowning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tom Erndt finally has an answer he’s been waiting to hear for 20 years. His father’s remains were found at the bottom of drought-stricken Lake Mead in Nevada this summer, not far from where Erndt last saw him on August 2, 2002. The South San Francisco man’s father had been officially […]
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
Comments / 0