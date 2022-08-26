Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Josh Johnson returning to Broncos’ practice squad
NFL teams can sign up to 16 players to their practice squads on Wednesday and a good number of those players will be ones who return after they were let go in Tuesday’s cut to 53 players. One example of that will take place in Denver. Mike Klis of...
Lions cut David Blough, leaving no backup quarterback behind Jared Goff for now
The Lions no longer have a backup quarterback. After the Lions cut one of their backup quarterbacks, Tim Boyle, they’re cutting the other one, David Blough. That leaves Jared Goff as the only quarterback currently on the Lions’ 53-man roster. Obviously, Goff won’t be the only quarterback on...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Rudy Ford to sign with Packers
The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and potential special teams help. Green Bay is signing safety Rudy Ford, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Ford was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. He had been with Jacksonville since last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. In 2021, Ford played 15 games with four starts, recording an interception, three passes defensed, and a half-sack. He also played 179 special teams snaps.
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news
The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
How will the re-embrace of Jimmy Garoppolo affect Trey Lance?
On one hand, Trey Lance is No. 1 on the depth chart. On the other hand, he has a guy who took the team to the Super Bowl hovering over his shoulder, unexpectedly. Exiled during all of training camp and the preseason while the 49ers waited for a trade that never materialized, Jimmy Garoppolo is back. He’s moving in lock, stock, and barrel. He’ll be at practice. He’ll be in meeting rooms. He’ll be in uniform. He’ll be on the sideline, in the event Lance throws one or two too many errant passes, or makes one or two too many erroneous decisions.
Drew Lock “disappointed” at losing the starting quarterback job again
Pete Carroll announced his starting quarterback decision to the entire team in the locker room following Friday night’s final preseason game. He didn’t need to tell anyone. It was obvious to everyone that Geno Smith would start Week 1. Drew Lock didn’t do enough to win the job...
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
Five most surprising developments from 49ers' 53-man roster
The shocking development of the week occurred on the eve of the NFL’s mandatory cuts to 53 players per team. But Jimmy Garoppolo accepting what amounts to a $17.2 million pay cut to remain with the 49ers was not the only interesting development in a two-day span for the organization.
Purdy earns 49ers roster spot as third QB; Jimmy G QB2 in Week 1
While not nearly as significant as the quarterback news that came from the 49ers one day earlier, general manager John Lynch on Tuesday announced rookie Brock Purdy earned his way onto the team’s 53-man roster to open the season. Purdy will take his spot as No. 3 on the...
Eagles announce 53-man roster for 2022 season
The Eagles have their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. After weeks of training camp, three joint practice sessions and three preseason games, the Eagles went from a 90-man roster all the way down to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. It’s important to remember this is just...
Cardinals place DeAndre Hopkins on suspended list among their 24 moves to reach 53 players
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced...
Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. The new regime of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell clearly doesn’t think much of that draft class.
Eagles waive QB Reid Sinnett
Quarterback Reid Sinnett has become a popular preseason presence, but he’ll end this preseason the same place he ended last preseason: On waivers. Sinnett has been waived by the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Last year Sinnett played well enough in the Dolphins’ preseason that there...
49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing
Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
