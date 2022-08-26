On one hand, Trey Lance is No. 1 on the depth chart. On the other hand, he has a guy who took the team to the Super Bowl hovering over his shoulder, unexpectedly. Exiled during all of training camp and the preseason while the 49ers waited for a trade that never materialized, Jimmy Garoppolo is back. He’s moving in lock, stock, and barrel. He’ll be at practice. He’ll be in meeting rooms. He’ll be in uniform. He’ll be on the sideline, in the event Lance throws one or two too many errant passes, or makes one or two too many erroneous decisions.

