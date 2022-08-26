Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures
Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms that downed thousands of power lines. Among the Metro Detroit school districts that have closed buildings Wednesday:. ► Armada Area Schools: All schools. ► Eastpointe...
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
Detroit News
More than 258,000 still without power, DTE urges caution around downed lines
More than 258,000 customers remained without power early Wednesday after a Monday night storm ripped through southeast Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines. DTE Energy Co. on Tuesday said the storm knocked down more than 3,000 power lines in its service territory, posing a threat of electrocution to anyone who comes too close.
Detroit News
These Metro Detroit restaurants opened or closed in August
Italian, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern were all among the cuisines at new restaurants that opened in August, and that's just in the suburbs. In Detroit, the debut of the Sugar Factory in the long-empty space where Hard Rock Cafe Detroit was from 2002 until early 2019 was among the buzziest debuts. The city also got a revamped eatery on the main floor of the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the music-themed Rock Bar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Restoring water to 7 communities affected by main break delayed again
Restoring water service to seven southeast Michigan communities affected by an Aug. 13 water main break will take even longer than initially estimated, officials for the regional water authority said. They attribute the delay to it having to send a piece of pipe back to its manufacturer because it didn't...
Detroit News
Commerce Twp., Walled Lake and Novi under boil-water advisory
A loss of power at Great Lakes Water Authority pumping stations has led to boil-water advisories for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi. The storm that swept Michigan on Monday afternoon produced power outages at the West Service Center, Franklin and Adams road pumping stations, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. The outages were among over 235,000 DTE power outages that occurred during Monday's thunderstorms.
Detroit News
Ammonia leak at U.S. Ice Corp. in Detroit contained
Detroit — An ammonia leak at the U.S. Ice Corp. facility in Detroit was sealed around 10:30 p.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported. The leak was discovered around 9:30 p.m. and originated inside the U.S. Ice Corp.'s building, said Chief James Harris. The cause of the leak remained unknown and was under investigation.
Detroit News
Troy woman, 85, dies in three-car crash Tuesday in Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills — A three-vehicle car crash Tuesday left an 85-year-old Troy woman dead, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened at about 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Adams and Auburn roads. According to a preliminary investigation, Mary Josephine Howe was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Detroit man, 19, charged with shooting spree that left 3 dead, 1 injured across city
Detroit — A 19-year-old Detroit man has been charged with going on a violent shooting spree Sunday that left three people dead and one man seriously injured, according to prosecutors. Dontae Smith was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, animal cruelty and five counts of felony...
Detroit News
Heavy rains release more oil at vacant Trenton hospital
Monday morning rains released more oil pollution at a vacant Trenton hospital that had been the site of an oil spill last week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said Monday. Oil was found on the parking lot of the former Riverside Osteopathic Hospital on West Jefferson Avenue and in the...
Detroit News
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
Detroit News
St. Clair Co. bicyclist, Good Samaritan dead after being struck by cars
Port Huron Township — Two people are dead after a bicyclist was struck by a car Tuesday night, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Dove Road near Michigan Road for a report of a crash involving a bicyclist, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Why major car brands plan to skip Detroit's revamped auto show
Overwhelming vehicle demand, insufficient interest, costs and a preference for more exclusive driving opportunities are among the many reasons major brands are skipping next month's North American International Auto Show. The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year,...
Detroit News
Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids
Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been confirmed by police, was waiting for a bus early Sunday on the city's westside when she was shot and killed by an assailant. Police said the 19-year-old suspect appeared to shoot at people randomly before he was arrested after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
Detroit News
Safety path proposed in wake of Oxford High mass shooting
When 1,650 Oxford High School students were forced to evacuate their building on Nov. 30 after a gunman attacked, there was no easy path outside the school for them to navigate as they tried to head to safety. Hundreds of students had to walk on the snowy shoulder of a...
Detroit News
Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review
Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
Detroit News
How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect
Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
Detroit News
'He's a baller': Michigan likes what new addition Eyabi Anoma could bring to defense
Ann Arbor — Eyabi Anoma, a graduate-transfer edge rusher, was a late addition to the Michigan football roster who could see playing time early. Anoma was a five-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore in 2018 and although Michigan was in the mix, he ultimately signed with Alabama. Since then, he has made three transfers, the most recent to Michigan, which he joined Aug. 18. He has been dismissed twice, first by Alabama and then Houston, for which he never played, then played for Tennessee-Martin, where he earned conference honors, before entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.
Detroit News
'We all hate each other': Lucido-Hackel battle embroils Macomb County government
Macomb County has become embroiled in a fight between longtime county Executive Mark Hackel and new Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido that includes a court battle over prosecutor's office jobs and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Lucido. Lucido calls the county-funded investigation by an outside law firm a...
Detroit News
Paul W. Smith: John Boll made every day of his life count
“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’" I say it every day on my show, “Make each and every day count. Each day is a gift!”. The longer you live, the more you will deal with the inevitable loss of friends and loved ones. This week it was John Boll.
Comments / 0