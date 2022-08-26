Ann Arbor — Eyabi Anoma, a graduate-transfer edge rusher, was a late addition to the Michigan football roster who could see playing time early. Anoma was a five-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore in 2018 and although Michigan was in the mix, he ultimately signed with Alabama. Since then, he has made three transfers, the most recent to Michigan, which he joined Aug. 18. He has been dismissed twice, first by Alabama and then Houston, for which he never played, then played for Tennessee-Martin, where he earned conference honors, before entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO