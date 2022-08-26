Read full article on original website
Pastor, brother of Birmingham shooting victim work to mentor young black men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is quickly approaching 100 homicides since the start of 2022. Watch the video above to learn how an area pastor and the brother of a recent shooting victim are working together to mentor young black men.
wbrc.com
68-year-old man missing in Birmingham; only been in the area 3 months
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Officers said Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen leaving his home in the 4800 Block of Court V in Birmingham around 9 a.m. on August 23, 2022. Sherrod was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black t-shirt,...
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
wbrc.com
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
wbrc.com
95-year-old man dies in Fairfield house fire
A Sunday morning house fire claimed the life of a 95-year-old Fairfield man.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Birmingham apartment complex parking lot as 20-plus shots fired
A shootout in the parking lot of a southwest Birmingham apartment complex left one male dead and another seriously injured. Birmingham’s South Precinct officers responded to the shooting call just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Third Ave. S.W. That location is University Crossings apartments, formerly...
Critical missing person alert issued for Birmingham woman
Victoria Alford, 62, left a residence in 1400 Block of 19th Street SW walking on foot. She was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and blue jeans pants.
2 Birmingham officers hurt, 2 armed carjacking suspects in custody after high-speed chase through city
A five-mile high-speed chase ended in Birmingham’s Collegeville community with two suspects in custody, and two police officers injured. The incident began after 5 p.m. Monday when a North Precinct officer spotted a Toyota 4Runner that had been taken Sunday by at least two gunmen wearing ski masks. The...
wvtm13.com
Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
wbrc.com
Bessemer PD: Search for man accused of shooting, killing 33-year-old pregnant girlfriend
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bessemer Police are looking for a 28-year-old man after officers said his 33-year-old pregnant girlfriend was found shot to death inside a running vehicle outside her home early Sunday morning, August 28, 2022. 33-year-old Cynthia Anabel Cardenas was found just before 6 a.m. in a...
1 dead, 1 injured in south Birmingham shooting
One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night.
wbrc.com
Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
