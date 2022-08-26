ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old woman from Oakman, Alabama died as a result of a car wreck Monday morning. Officials say Sara Llewellyn Littleton was driving along I-22 W near mile marker 83 around 2:30 a.m. when her car came to a stop in a lane. She was struck from behind by a vehicle and struck in the driver’s side by a third vehicle.

OAKMAN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO