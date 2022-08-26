ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

68-year-old man missing in Birmingham; only been in the area 3 months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Officers said Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen leaving his home in the 4800 Block of Court V in Birmingham around 9 a.m. on August 23, 2022. Sherrod was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black t-shirt,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
JASPER, AL
CBS 42

Bessemer Police searching for murder suspect that fled to Tennessee

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer around 5:51 a.m. on calls of a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Cynthia Cardenas, 33, sitting behind the wheel of a car she […]
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bill Yates
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer woman shot and killed during apparent assault

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was shot and killed during an apparent assault on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 5:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Cynthia Anabel Cardenas sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer. Cardenas […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

wvtm13.com

Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

24-year-old woman killed in wreck in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old woman from Oakman, Alabama died as a result of a car wreck Monday morning. Officials say Sara Llewellyn Littleton was driving along I-22 W near mile marker 83 around 2:30 a.m. when her car came to a stop in a lane. She was struck from behind by a vehicle and struck in the driver’s side by a third vehicle.
OAKMAN, AL
CBS 42

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

