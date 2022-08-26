Late 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor Joe E. Tata remembered by his co-stars

"Beverly Hills, 90210" stars are mourning the loss of their former co-star Joe E. Tata, who played the Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on all 10 seasons of the hit show.

Tata died Wednesday night, his daughter, Kelly Tata, announced on a GoFundMe page. He was 85. His daughter has previously shared that he was was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018.

Following the announcement of his death, many of his former castmates took to social media to share their condolences and memories of Tata.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images - PHOTO: Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Joe E. Tata, Vincent Young, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry and Tori Spelling, at an event celebrating the 250th episode of "Beverly Hills 90201," on Sept. 6, 1998.

"Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata. Nat Busiccio was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another," Jason Priestley wrote in an Instagram post shared on Thursday.

Ian Ziering called Tata “one of the happiest people" he has worked with in a touching tribute .

"He was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness," Ziering wrote. "Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show."

"The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated," he continued. "He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be."

Jennie Garth shared a photo of herself with Tori Spelling and Tata.

"I have a very sad heart but will always remember that smile and mischievously loving laugh," Garth wrote in her tribute. "I feel like there’s a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven and I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends🙏🏻"

Spelling also reflected on Tata's death in a moving post , writing that she "never saw him without a big smile on his face."

She described the late actor as "one of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life."

"His humor was uniquely Joey and his delivery was always spot on. He kept us in stitches," she continued. "He made long work days seem short. He was the ultimate professional."

Brian Austin Green also shared a sweet video of him hugging Tata. In his tribute, he wrote that his late co-star was "a family member" and "will be missed but so fondly remembered."