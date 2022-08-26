ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at Missoula apartment complex causes $500K in damage

By MTN News
 5 days ago
MISSOULA – A fire that destroyed several vehicles at an apartment complex in Missoula’s South Hills caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The Missoula Fire Department was called out at 2:23 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a vehicle fire that had spread to other vehicles under a large carport at 620 Whitaker Drive.

Battalion Chief Dave Wolter says responding units saw a growing column of smoke rising from the area and additional crews were called to the scene.

Witnesses recount fire at Missoula apartment comlpex

Wolter says crews arrived to find “a very large fire" that was burning eight vehicles, two carports, and an attached storage building. Flames were also seen on the outside of two large, three-story apartment buildings.

The fire also burned overhead powerlines which caused arcing lines which slowed access to the scene. MFD called out a second alarm to bring additional firefighters and engines to the scene to help control the rapidly changing fire.

RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Missoula apartment complex. Video courtesy Cecilia Barrett.

Wolter says crews began to extinguish the fire and evacuate people from the apartment buildings with help from the Missoula Police Department. The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 30 minutes, according to Wolter. However, crews remained on the scene over the next couple looking for hot spots.

Two apartments and a laundry room had damage that extended into the interior of the rooms.

Officials say nearly a dozen residents were displaced after the fire. Additionally, two people suffered minor burns from the fire.

There is no word yet on what sparked the blaze. However, a witness told MTN News that he heard explosions prior to the fire.

