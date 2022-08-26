Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Around Georgia: A roundup of quick news items and photos from this week
An Atlanta native prepares food in the chiefs mess of the USS George H.W. Bush. Yeoman Seaman Lili Castro, left, from Atlanta, and Airman Priya Bisember, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush, prepare food in the chiefs mess, Aug. 20, 2022. The George H.W....
Best places to eat in metro Atlanta during Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is Sept. 2 through 5, and Atlanta restaurants deliver countless ways to cherish the unofficial end of summer with irresistible dishes, specials, and dancing. A variety of exciting annual events also lure thousands of guests into the city over the weekend. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game takes over...
Taste Around Town in Chamblee debuts Sept. 23
Mark your calendars and get ready to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through DeKalb County’s culinary diverse and impressively-unique food scene at Taste of Atlanta’s next food and beverage tasting experience–Taste Around Town in Chamblee. Debuting Sept. 23 and 24, Taste Around Town in Chamblee...
Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra rebrands as it launches a new season
JOHNS CREEK — The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra has a new look and a new logo as it goes into its new season. The group’s upcoming 2022-23 concert series is entitled Resilient Spirit, Resounding Season. While emerging from the challenges of the pandemic, Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra was...
Peachtree Corners is hosting an Electric Vehicle Car Show
PEACHTREE CORNERS — The city of Peachtree Corners is asking residents to celebrate National Drive Electric Week with an event called Electrify PTC. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to the city’s first-ever electrified car show, hosted by Peachtree Corners in partnership with Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Qwik Charge, Ford, Jim Ellis and other partners.
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
Newnan takes center stage at Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble
The rich history and architecture of Newnan will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble, Oct. 14 through 16. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to get an inside look at historic private homes and buildings that are not usually open to the public.
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
A 3-hour limit is being enforced for on-street parking in downtown Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA — Business is booming in downtown Alpharetta, which means parking in at a premium once again. The city of Alpharetta announced this week that it would be actively enforcing its three hour limit for on-street parking in the downtown Alpharetta area. The time limit applies between 7 a.m....
Changes are coming to Peachtree Corners Circle medians. Traffic delays are expected
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Drivers in Peachtree Corners will notice some changes to the medians along Peachtree Corners Circle in the coming months. Getting underway in September, the city will begin a median landscaping project on Peachtree Corners Circle between Springs Lane and Westchase Village Lane. The project will consist...
Out of Darkness Walk in Atlanta raises funds to support suicide prevention
Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Georgia residents age 10 to 34, yet suicide can be prevented. The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held November 6 at 2 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Volunteers from Georgia are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention.
Suspect in shooting near Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta in custody
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot in the Colony Square area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street at 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located...
Teen life-flighted to Grady after pedestrian crash in Kennesaw
KENNESAW — Cobb County and Kennesaw Police are investigating a serious crash between a motor vehicle and pedestrian at Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. A 15-year-old was attempting to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way when a...
Roswell will host a reception Monday for former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata
ROSWELL — The City of Roswell will host a reception at City Hall Monday night to honor former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata. The reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The event will take place in the Rotunda on the first floor of Roswell City Hall just before the city council open forum.
Scarecrows are about to invade Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The weather is starting to cool down, which means an army of scarecrows are about to invade Downtown Woodstock. Visit Woodstock GA announced the dates of the 2022 WDSTK Scarecrow Invasion in Downtown Woodstock. Registration begins on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Woodstock Visitors Center at 8588 Main Street.
Fire shuts down Walmart in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Walmart in Peachtree City Wednesday night. The fire began at about 7 p.m. Peachtree City Police are investigating the fire and are asking residents to contact police with any relevant information regarding the potential cause of the fire. If you...
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Milton’s newest park is a 21-acre pasture
MILTON — The city of Milton has opened its newest green space to the public – 21 acres of pasture-like terrain by the corner of Freemanville and Birmingham Roads. The property features a parking lot large enough for horse trailers to turn around, making it yet another functional equestrian destination in Milton.
Rivers Alive cleanup projects set for September 17 in Roswell
Rivers Alive, Georgia’s annual waterway cleanup, comes to Roswell on Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event, cohosted by Keep Roswell Beautiful and the City of Roswell, is part of a statewide campaign to clean and preserve Georgia’s 70,100 miles of rivers and streams. Rivers...
A former Trump lawyer worked with an Atlanta tech company to hack Coffee County’s voting system
An attorney connected to former President Donald Trump coordinated with experts from an Atlanta-based computer firm to hack into Coffee County’s voting system in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, according to records obtained in a federal lawsuit challenging the security of Georgia’s voting system. The subpoenaed...
