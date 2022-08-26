ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Georgia Sun

Taste Around Town in Chamblee debuts Sept. 23

Mark your calendars and get ready to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through DeKalb County’s culinary diverse and impressively-unique food scene at Taste of Atlanta’s next food and beverage tasting experience–Taste Around Town in Chamblee. Debuting Sept. 23 and 24, Taste Around Town in Chamblee...
CHAMBLEE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Peachtree Corners is hosting an Electric Vehicle Car Show

PEACHTREE CORNERS — The city of Peachtree Corners is asking residents to celebrate National Drive Electric Week with an event called Electrify PTC. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to the city’s first-ever electrified car show, hosted by Peachtree Corners in partnership with Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Qwik Charge, Ford, Jim Ellis and other partners.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Out of Darkness Walk in Atlanta raises funds to support suicide prevention

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Georgia residents age 10 to 34, yet suicide can be prevented. The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held November 6 at 2 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Volunteers from Georgia are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Scarecrows are about to invade Woodstock

WOODSTOCK — The weather is starting to cool down, which means an army of scarecrows are about to invade Downtown Woodstock. Visit Woodstock GA announced the dates of the 2022 WDSTK Scarecrow Invasion in Downtown Woodstock. Registration begins on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Woodstock Visitors Center at 8588 Main Street.
WOODSTOCK, GA
The Georgia Sun

Fire shuts down Walmart in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Walmart in Peachtree City Wednesday night. The fire began at about 7 p.m. Peachtree City Police are investigating the fire and are asking residents to contact police with any relevant information regarding the potential cause of the fire. If you...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Milton’s newest park is a 21-acre pasture

MILTON — The city of Milton has opened its newest green space to the public – 21 acres of pasture-like terrain by the corner of Freemanville and Birmingham Roads. The property features a parking lot large enough for horse trailers to turn around, making it yet another functional equestrian destination in Milton.
MILTON, GA
Community Policy