Tennessee Soybean Festival Lineup
More than 100 events are scheduled for this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival with plenty of fun for all ages. A full concert lineup is planned on the WK&T Amphitheater stage at the Martin Public Library in historic downtown Martin. Performances by country singer Chris Janson, southern rock band 38 Special, and Queen tribute band Bohemian Queen will fill out the week.
Tennessee Dove Season will Start on Thursday
Tennessee dove season will start on Thursday at noon. Hunting times, other than opening day, are one-half hour before sunrise until sunset. The daily bag limit for mourning doves is 15, with no limit on collared doves. Those who will be hunting must have in their possession a valid state...
Tennessee Department of Transportation will Halt Lane Closures for Labor Day Travel
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop lane closure activity at noon on Friday. The lane closure stoppage will be in place until 6:00 on Tuesday morning. TDOT Commissioner Butch...
