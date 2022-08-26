ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
People

Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her postpartum experience in the latest trailer for The Kardashians. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, appears in the trailer for the family reality show's second season, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. In a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie opens up about how she was doing after welcoming her second child, a son, in February.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Psoriasis#Plant Based Diet#Skin Condition#Skin Disease

Comments / 0

Community Policy