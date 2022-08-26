Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure. "Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."
Meghan Markle on Raising 3-Year-old Archie with Prince Harry: 'We Always Tell Him: "Manners Make the Man" '
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on raising their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison — and in their family, manners are key. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,' " the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut for its fall fashion issue, out Monday.
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons
It was a girls' day out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. The two stayed cool during a recent outing in The Hamptons, New York, as Hudson, 43, wore a casual blue Aviator Nation T-shirt with a lightning bolt on it and denim shorts. She accessorized with brown gladiator sandals and blue aviator sunglasses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her postpartum experience in the latest trailer for The Kardashians. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, appears in the trailer for the family reality show's second season, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. In a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie opens up about how she was doing after welcoming her second child, a son, in February.
Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
Adults Are Sharing "Childish" Things They're Over Being Embarrassed Of, And I Want To Live Like Them
"Sometimes, you just need a break from adulthood."
16 Married People Whose Mistakes Are So Sad They're Literally Hysterical
These spouse fails will be remembered for a long, long time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Tabitha Brown Says She's 'Not Going To Change' After Food Network Bumps Her Show from Primetime Lineup
Tabitha Brown is speaking her mind. The vegan food star — who is known for her uplifting videos on TikTok — shared a candid message on Instagram after her cooking series It's CompliPlated was moved from a primetime slot on the Food Network to Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0