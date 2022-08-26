(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- The Arts Institute of Middlesex County presents a virtual lectured entitled, "Public Art: Changing Space, Changing Minds, and Commemorating History," on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 5:00pm. The event is part of the “History Detectives” series and will take place on ZOOM. Dr. Diana Boros will share stories of public art projects-- both recent and historical, in spaces both near and far, in New Jersey and beyond-- that engage communities and create galleries outdoors.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO