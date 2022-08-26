Read full article on original website
New Jersey Stage: Daily Edition 08-29-22
Here is the morning update from New Jersey's arts newswire. We regularly publish between 8-15 new articles and news reports each day. Nobody covers the Arts throughout the Garden State like New Jersey Stage!. If your arts organization sends out press releases, make sure you have info@newjerseystage.com on your media...
Virtual Lecture: "Public Art: Changing Space, Changing Minds, and Commemorating History"
(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- The Arts Institute of Middlesex County presents a virtual lectured entitled, "Public Art: Changing Space, Changing Minds, and Commemorating History," on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 5:00pm. The event is part of the “History Detectives” series and will take place on ZOOM. Dr. Diana Boros will share stories of public art projects-- both recent and historical, in spaces both near and far, in New Jersey and beyond-- that engage communities and create galleries outdoors.
This Fall at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The 28th season at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) gears up this fall as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, blues favorite Robert Cray, Latin Grammy winner Nella, 90s alternative rock groups Hoobastank and Lit, and popular children’s shows Peppa Pig and more. They’ll even be inviting the afterlife with ghost hunter Amy Bruni!
