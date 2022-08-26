Biden marks anniversary of Afghanistan bombing that killed 13 US troops

President Biden on Friday marked the anniversary of the “heinous” terrorist attack amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that killed 13 American service members and dozens of civilians.

Biden issued a statement in which he recognized each of the 13 American service members by name. They died in a suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul last year in the thick of chaotic attempts to evacuate U.S. troops and civilians from Afghanistan.

“They were beloved sons and daughters, brothers and sisters. They came from all across our land. Each carried with them the pride of their own unique story and the hopes of the loved ones who nurtured them,” Biden said in a statement.

“But they were united by a common call—to serve something greater than themselves. They were heroes, working to save lives as part of the largest airlift evacuation operation in our history,” he continued. “The example of their bravery and selflessness will live forever as a testament to the very best of our American character.”

The attack, which was attributed to a branch of the terrorist group ISIS, killed Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover; Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario; Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee; Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez; Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page; Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui; Navy Petty Officer Third Class Maxton W. Soviak; and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.

“Today, I am praying for the families of those 13 fallen warriors, who lost a piece of their soul one year ago. Our nation can never repay such incredible sacrifice—but we will never fail to honor our sacred obligation to the families and survivors they left behind,” Biden said Friday.

“I am also holding in my heart all those who lost their child, partner, parent, sibling, loved one, or battle buddy over our two decades of war in Afghanistan. 2,461 American troops made the ultimate sacrifice. 20,744 were wounded, so many whose lives are forever marked by their injuries. It is a painful reminder that there is nothing low-cost or low-grade about war for those we ask to fight for us.”

Biden pointed to U.S. counterterrorism efforts in the year since he ordered troops out of Afghanistan. He specifically cited recent missions that killed the leader of ISIS in Syria and an al-Qaeda leader who was in Afghanistan.

The terrorist attack at Abbey Gate in Kabul a year ago is widely regarded as the low point of Biden’s first term by officials within the administration. It also served as a flashpoint for critics of his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan after roughly 20 years.

Biden has insisted he does not regret the handling of the U.S. withdrawal, even as accounts have shown the administration appeared unprepared for the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and a chaotic effort to get civilians out of the country culminated with the terrorist bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops and more than 100 Afghans in the area.

The president has argued that remaining in Afghanistan would have cost more American lives and forced the U.S. to commit more forces to fight off the Taliban.

