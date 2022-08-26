Tow truck driver shot, search for shooter prompts SWAT response in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police SWAT unit was called to a South Bay apartment complex following the shooting of a tow truck driver early Friday morning.

San Diego Police officials confirmed the situation began at around 2:30 a.m. in an area near the 2200 block of Palm Avenue.

Officials told ABC 10News a tow truck driver was loading a car onto a truck as part of a repossession when a group of people confronted him.

The confrontation escalated, and police said a woman in the group pulled out a gun and fired at least once at the tow truck driver, striking him in the arm.

Witnesses told responding officers that the group fled towards the nearby Pacific Point Apartments. In response, an SDPD SWAT unit was summoned to the scene to assist in the search.

By 8 a.m., SWAT members and officers could not locate the group.

The suspected shooter was described as a Black woman in her 20s with a fit build. Police said they seized the vehicle as part of the investigation.

Police said the tow truck driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The victim was listed in stable condition.