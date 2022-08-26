ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Deadline

Oscars: Jennifer Fox Returns To Produce Academy’s 13th Annual Governors Awards

Oscar-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return for a fourth time to produce the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th annual Governors Awards. After pandemic cancellations and date changes over the past couple of years, the event will return to is usual November berth on Saturday, November 19, a key kickoff to Oscar season. This year’s previously announced honorary awards will be presented to directors Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir, songwriter Diane Warren, and Michael J. Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The ceremony takes place for the first time at the newly reopened Fairmont Century Plaza in Century...
