Oscar-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return for a fourth time to produce the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th annual Governors Awards. After pandemic cancellations and date changes over the past couple of years, the event will return to is usual November berth on Saturday, November 19, a key kickoff to Oscar season. This year’s previously announced honorary awards will be presented to directors Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir, songwriter Diane Warren, and Michael J. Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The ceremony takes place for the first time at the newly reopened Fairmont Century Plaza in Century...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO