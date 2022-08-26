Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Lizzo Seems to Respond to Comedian Aries Spears on VMAs Stage After His Fat-Shaming Comments
Lizzo delivered a message for her haters on Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards: she's a winner. While accepting her award in the video for good category, the 34-year-old "About Damn Time" singer thanked fans for "supporting me and loving on me" before calling out her critics. "And now, for...
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Ex Nate Addresses Whether He Dated 2 Women at Once: 'I'm Deeply Sorry'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. The men told all on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette — and one man in particular had some explaining to do. Host Jesse Palmer grilled Gabby Windey's former frontrunner Nate Mitchell on internet rumors about whether he withheld...
Robert LuPone, 'Sopranos' Actor and Patti LuPone's Brother, Dead from Pancreatic Cancer at 76
Robert LuPone, an actor known for his work on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. MCC Theater, which LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death from pancreatic cancer via Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after...
Jennifer Lawrence Assumed Friend Amy Schumer's Liposuction 'Would Be a Secret ... and Then It Wasn't!'
When Amy Schumer publicly revealed that she had gotten liposuction, the announcement came as a bit of a shock to Jennifer Lawrence. The Hunger Games star, 32, told The New Yorker that she assumed her friend's procedure was going to be kept private. "When she got liposuction, I just assumed...
Eddie Murphy Wears His Character's Signature Jacket on Set of 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel
Eddie Murphy is back to his Beverly Hills Cop roots. The actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley on Tuesday in Los Angeles alongside his stunt double. Adding to the nostalgia? Both Murphy, 61, and his stunt double were snapped in...
'AGT' Comedian Mike E. Winfield Reacts to 'Amazing' Offer from Howie Mandel to Open at His Upcoming Show
Even if comedian contestant Mike E. Winfield doesn't make it to the America's Got Talent finale, he's got himself a job. Howie Mandel surprised everyone on Tuesday night when he invited the season 17 semifinalist to open up for him at an upcoming comedy show following Winfield's stellar live show performance.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
DJ Accuses Sydney Sweeney of 'Racist' Behavior After MAGA Controversy
The Euphoria actress has issued a statement asking her fans to "stop making assumptions" and making the "innocent celebration" political.
Oscars: Jennifer Fox Returns To Produce Academy’s 13th Annual Governors Awards
Oscar-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return for a fourth time to produce the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th annual Governors Awards. After pandemic cancellations and date changes over the past couple of years, the event will return to is usual November berth on Saturday, November 19, a key kickoff to Oscar season. This year’s previously announced honorary awards will be presented to directors Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir, songwriter Diane Warren, and Michael J. Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The ceremony takes place for the first time at the newly reopened Fairmont Century Plaza in Century...
Inside Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Issues: 'He Tends to Do Things on a Whim' (Source)
When Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone in a Palm Beach, Florida, courthouse Aug. 19, the move surprised many. Just three months before, the pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with gushing his-and-hers Instagram posts. And Stallone himself confirmed in July the family was filming an upcoming reality series for Paramount+.
In Entertainment: Sundance Back to In-Person, MCU's Wonder Man & Tom Hanks App
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with numerous members quitting the Hollywood Critics Association, the Sundance film festival returning to in-person in 2023, Marvel adding "Wonder Man" to MCU, and Tom Hanks launching a new app called "Hanx 101 Trivia" with Apple Arcade.
Tom Schwartz Had 'Five Heart-to-Hearts' with James Kennedy After Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors
Tom Schwartz had to have a sit-down with Vanderpump Rules cast mate James Kennedy after rumors bubbled up that Schwartz crossed a line with Kennedy's ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. Schwartz, 39, addresses the rumors he and Leviss, 27, hooked up at Coachella in April. Though Schwartz said that he "wasn't...
