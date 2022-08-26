ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

CDOT radio takeovers send safety alerts in new I-70 tunnel

DENVER — When you're going down, down, down Interstate 70 through Denver, singing along to Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire," your radio signal could be overtaken to warn you about a tunnel fire. "The antenna signals in the tunnel are strong enough to override your radios as you're coming...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

'USPS Connect' launches at 44 Front Range post offices

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has launched a new delivery service at 44 Front Range post offices. Colorado is one of the first states to receive "USPS Connect," which will have same-day and next-day delivery options. USPS said Connect has "four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network...
9NEWS

VOTE | 9Preps Game of the Week: 9/2

COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week will be making its return this Friday night as the high school football season kicks off in Colorado!. There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, September 2. Be sure to cast your vote (once daily per device) and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!
9NEWS

San Luis Valley gets new DA after previous one resigned amid controversy

DENVER — The San Luis Valley has a new district attorney, after the previous one resigned in July amid an investigation into violations of the Victims Rights Act. Gov. Jared Polis announced the appointment on Monday of Anne E. Kelly as district attorney for the 12th Judicial District in southern Colorado. Kelly was a senior deputy district attorney since 2019 with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.
9NEWS

