CDOT radio takeovers send safety alerts in new I-70 tunnel
DENVER — When you're going down, down, down Interstate 70 through Denver, singing along to Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire," your radio signal could be overtaken to warn you about a tunnel fire. "The antenna signals in the tunnel are strong enough to override your radios as you're coming...
New solar installation the largest in Colorado to produce and store energy
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A new solar installation at the Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus is about to power up, and Holy Cross Energy President and CEO Bryan Hannagan says it’s the largest solar battery storage facility in the state. “This is the first combined solar plus...
RTD’s new police chief makes more money than the chiefs of Colorado's 3 largest police departments
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District's new police chief, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, makes more than the chiefs of Colorado’s three largest police departments, an analysis of police leadership salaries by 9NEWS found. The agency confirms Fitzgerald will make $250,000 per year to run the transit agency’s police department....
Family plants tree and gives out soil created from father who went through human composting
ARVADA, Colo. — Andy Davis, 42, passed away quickly after becoming sick while also battling leukemia. Before he died, he told his family he didn't want to be buried in a cemetery. Nine months later, his family takes walks down the street to the neighborhood park to visit what...
'USPS Connect' launches at 44 Front Range post offices
DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has launched a new delivery service at 44 Front Range post offices. Colorado is one of the first states to receive "USPS Connect," which will have same-day and next-day delivery options. USPS said Connect has "four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network...
Colorado judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended
DENVER — A 5th Judicial District judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument was censured by the Colorado Supreme Court on Monday and suspended without pay for 30 days. District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January in Summit County...
VOTE | 9Preps Game of the Week: 9/2
COLORADO, USA — The 9Preps Game of the Week will be making its return this Friday night as the high school football season kicks off in Colorado!. There are three options to choose from, and the winner of our poll will be showcased on 9NEWS this Friday, September 2. Be sure to cast your vote (once daily per device) and spread the word on social media to give your school the best shot!
Unique Colorado project could guide decisions on water usage for the West
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — The Crested Butte region has it all — flowers, streams and towering peaks — and now it's also temporarily home to a research facility that's part of a program unlike any other. “This is really North America’s first atmosphere-to-bedrock field observatory,” said Ken...
Some Colorado firefighters struggle to get help after being diagnosed with cancer
DENVER — For years, firefighters in Denver were tangled in a system designed to help them if they were diagnosed with cancer. Instead, it seemed to have the opposite effect for some diagnoses. Now firefighters and the city are working to streamline the program so that it helps when...
National Dog Day: Share your perfect pup pics with 9NEWS
COLORADO, USA — What would we do without man’s best friend?. The Aug. 26 holiday was first established in 2004. Many use the day to spread awareness of all the pups in shelters that are in need of a forever home. We'd love to feature your dog photos...
State health officials predict COVID-19 cases will continue to decline for weeks
DENVER — COVID-19 infections in Colorado will continue to decline for the next six to eight weeks, according to an updated statewide modeling report released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health. That decline will come despite an increase in...
Three alcohol-related initiatives will be on the ballot in November
COLORADO, USA — A few weeks ago, 9News spoke to small liquor store owners about a pending ballot initiative that would bring wine into grocery stores. Today, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced that initiative, #121, passed with enough signatures. Initiative 121 and two others, 96 and 122,...
San Luis Valley gets new DA after previous one resigned amid controversy
DENVER — The San Luis Valley has a new district attorney, after the previous one resigned in July amid an investigation into violations of the Victims Rights Act. Gov. Jared Polis announced the appointment on Monday of Anne E. Kelly as district attorney for the 12th Judicial District in southern Colorado. Kelly was a senior deputy district attorney since 2019 with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.
