ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

FALL GO! GUIDE

Fall is a season of transition. Our senses lead us to embrace the outdoors. A visually pleasing palate colors. The taste of pumpkin spice. The sound of crunching leaves. The smell of wood smoke. From apple picking to zip-lining, we’ve compiled this epic bucket list of fall activities you can get into. Turns out summer hasn’t completely cornered the market on family road trips.
AURORA, IL
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Illinois

All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Science Museum#Linus Travel#American Art#Art Institute Free#Field Museum Free#Lincoln Park Zoo
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
NBC Chicago

Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

The expiration date on your I-Pass may be wrong

Illinois Tollway Spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why Illinois’ I-Pass transponders with expiration dates from 2020 through 2026 have two more years before they actually expire. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

The Largest Outdoor Fall Festival In Illinois Set To Open This September

Happy ALMOST fall, y'all! I know you've waited long enough for all your pumpkin-themed festivities to begin. September 22nd is when fall officially starts, so don't get too excited just yet! Yes, a bunch of Apple orchards have already opened their barn doors to the public, but it doesn't stop there! Chicago has one of the largest fall festivals opening very soon and I guarantee you've been waiting for them to announce their Grand Opening date.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ourchanginglives.com

Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries

Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
103.3 WKFR

Portage Man Takes Petty to the Next Level on TikTok

A Portage man goes viral while taking us to school with Pettyology 101 and it's hilarious. When Darrahyl Brown isn't going viral as @ThePettyologist on TikTok he works as a social media/digital marketing consultant and runs his own IT company. Brown currently has 62.2 thousand followers and over 853 thousand total video likes. Warning: There are curse words in the videos below.
PORTAGE, IN
nadignewspapers.com

Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park

The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Five facts about Hummingbird Moths

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Is it a bird? A plane? It’s a … moth? A hummingbird moth to be exact. The North American hummingbird moth moves so fast and looks, sounds, and acts so much like a hummingbird that it can be hard to tell the two apart. The hummingbird moth’s resemblance to a hummingbird helps keep it safe from predators that feed off bugs, but close observers will see differences as well as similarities.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy