Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
FALL GO! GUIDE
Fall is a season of transition. Our senses lead us to embrace the outdoors. A visually pleasing palate colors. The taste of pumpkin spice. The sound of crunching leaves. The smell of wood smoke. From apple picking to zip-lining, we’ve compiled this epic bucket list of fall activities you can get into. Turns out summer hasn’t completely cornered the market on family road trips.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Illinois
All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
947wls.com
Three of the Best Colleges in the Nation of 2023 are here in Illinois
Maybe your high school grad doesn’t have to go out of state for college this fall…. It turns out, that Illinois is home to three of the top colleges in the nation. And those colleges aren’t difficult to guess…. Northwestern University in Evanston took the Number 14 spot,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Farmer's Almanac Releases Extended Forecast for Upcoming Winter in Chicago Area
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its extended forecast for the upcoming winter season, calling it a "tale of two winters" that will divide the country in two. And the Chicago area fall on just one side of that story. While the almanac released a preview of its predictions...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Chicago
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Chicago, Illinois on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area
The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
The expiration date on your I-Pass may be wrong
Illinois Tollway Spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why Illinois’ I-Pass transponders with expiration dates from 2020 through 2026 have two more years before they actually expire. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
The Largest Outdoor Fall Festival In Illinois Set To Open This September
Happy ALMOST fall, y'all! I know you've waited long enough for all your pumpkin-themed festivities to begin. September 22nd is when fall officially starts, so don't get too excited just yet! Yes, a bunch of Apple orchards have already opened their barn doors to the public, but it doesn't stop there! Chicago has one of the largest fall festivals opening very soon and I guarantee you've been waiting for them to announce their Grand Opening date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
ourchanginglives.com
Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries
Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano on the Contributing Factors to Violence in Chicago
Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, is joined by Alderman Anthony Napolitano of Chicago’s 41st Ward. They discuss the violence we’ve seen in the city, the contributing factors, and what is being done to combat this.
Portage Man Takes Petty to the Next Level on TikTok
A Portage man goes viral while taking us to school with Pettyology 101 and it's hilarious. When Darrahyl Brown isn't going viral as @ThePettyologist on TikTok he works as a social media/digital marketing consultant and runs his own IT company. Brown currently has 62.2 thousand followers and over 853 thousand total video likes. Warning: There are curse words in the videos below.
nadignewspapers.com
Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park
The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
Despite Ordinance, CPD Says Street Racing Will Continue ‘As Long As There Are No Consequences'
From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, neighborhoods across Chicago this summer have seen multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and "stunting," with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous. "It wakes my husband and I up, and you see a mass of people, cars all...
The Clock is Ticking for The Illinois Winner of a $1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket to Come Forward
Someone on July 29 walked into a gas station in Suburban Des Plaines and bought the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket. But according to Illinois Lottery Officials, the winner still hasn't come forward. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet,"...
thelansingjournal.com
Five facts about Hummingbird Moths
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Is it a bird? A plane? It’s a … moth? A hummingbird moth to be exact. The North American hummingbird moth moves so fast and looks, sounds, and acts so much like a hummingbird that it can be hard to tell the two apart. The hummingbird moth’s resemblance to a hummingbird helps keep it safe from predators that feed off bugs, but close observers will see differences as well as similarities.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0