ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Photos: Parade of Sail returns to Presque Isle Bay

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

Did you miss the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25? Here are some photos from the Tall Ships Erie Festival parade.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEI5R_0hWSZ7xd00
    Geese lead the way on the horizon for the Brig Niagara
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGYGa_0hWSZ7xd00
    The Brig Niagara leads the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HYTE_0hWSZ7xd00
    The Pride of Baltimore II sails during the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtJPZ_0hWSZ7xd00
    Smoke hovers in the air after The Pride of Baltimore II fires its cannon during the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dp2tl_0hWSZ7xd00
    The Empire Sandy of Canada took part in the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEe2m_0hWSZ7xd00
    The Trinidad (left) of Huelva, Spain, is followed by the Scallywags of Erie during the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suuy3_0hWSZ7xd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0DVo_0hWSZ7xd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DVlK_0hWSZ7xd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKCKh_0hWSZ7xd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21x1w0_0hWSZ7xd00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie organizers reflect on busy yet successful weekend

Tall ships are setting sail out of Erie after a busy, and what organizers are calling successful weekend along Erie’s Bayfront. Here is more on how organizers are reflecting on this year’s tall ships. Just a couple of the ships remain tied up to the Bayfront after a busy weekend of Tall Ships Erie. Organizers […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall ships sailing away from Erie as 2022 festival wraps

Cleanup is underway after Tall Ships Erie took over the Bayfront. The last few ships are sailing away Monday after spending four days in Erie.  Large crowds packed Erie’s Bayfront all weekend long to see the various ships from all over including the St. Lawrence II, the U.S. Brig Niagara, and the largest ship in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Animal Network is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community. Erie Animal Network is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local. Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch Erie Animal […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Erie County Fair kicks off

A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg. The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities. Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food. The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Eerie Horror Fest announces film lineup

EDIT: This story has been edited to note that additional films will be announced at a later date. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The annual Eerie Horror Fest has announced the first round of its film selections. The 15th annual festival will be held Oct. 5-8 at the Warner Theatre in Erie. The multi-day event will screen two […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair

Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

LECOM Wellness Phone-A-Thon to take place on JET 24 Action News

As we approach September, it’s time to start thinking about staying healthy in the fall and winter. That’s why we’ve once again partnered with LECOM to answer your questions. Our Wellness Phone-A-Thon will take place on Thursday during JET 24 Action News from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can call our panel of medical […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Sails#Scallywags#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
erienewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Erie mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19. City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test Tuesday night and is isolating at home, an announcement from a city spokesperson stated. The mayor has confirmed with us that this is his first time testing positive for COVID-19. […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown

A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
Spain
YourErie

East Side Renaissance acquires several properties along Parade Street

There is an ongoing effort to strengthen east side neighborhoods in Erie, and one nonprofit shared the progress that they are making to uplift the area. Here’s more from Parade Street on the project. The founders of the East Side Renaissance said that they have acquired several properties along Parade Street. They have plans to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

ANNA Shelter takes in 50 of 4,000 rescued beagles

Last month, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia where they were victims of various science experiments. On Aug. 30, the ANNA Shelter is taking in 50 of those beagles. Here’s more on the beagles arrival to the shelter and how they made their way to Erie. The ANNA Shelter […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two Erie County farms protected from development

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth recently took efforts to protect two Erie County farms from development. Those farms join 16 other farms located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. In total, more than $3.1 million has been invested by the commonwealth and its partners to preserve farmland. “Preserving farmland is an […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Frontier Park giant slides shut down

The Griff Slides at Frontier Park have been shut down for safety reasons. The giant slides at Frontier Park opened in Oct. 2021, and are now closed after injury claims. Those claiming they have been injured say they could file lawsuits against the city. Later Friday, an insurance company is going to investigate the slides […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Veterans Memorial Park working on expansion

The Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee is working to expand Veterans Park. The tennis courts next to Veterans Memorial Park are being converted into additional parking spaces. This is all in an effort to breathe new life into Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street and Glenwood Park Avenue. The director of Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie 2030 District gives progress report

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of property partners in Erie have detailed progress toward energy and emissions goals. Erie 2030 District, a group 17 property partners representing 130 buildings and more than 5.9 million square feet, announced that in 2021 it had reduced its energy usage to 22.4% below a baseline. That amounted to a savings […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy