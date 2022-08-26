ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Daily Voice

BUSTED: Frenchtown Man, 30, Charged After Stealing Seven LGBTQ+ Pride Flags, Prosecutor Says

A 30-year-old Frenchtown man was identified and charged after stealing seven LGBTQ+ pride flags, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of several pride flags found in the Delaware River on Sunday, Aug. 28 led to the discovery of surveillance footage depicting Justin T. Settembrino committing the theft the previous night, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Newswatch 16

Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trenton Officers Arrested In Motel Incident: Report

A Mercer County sheriff’s officer and a Trenton detective were charged with assault after a physical altercation at a motel in Burlington County, NJ.com reports. A Pennsylvania man was also charged with simple assault following the Saturday, Aug. 20 fight at the Route 206 Best Western motel in Bordentown Township, the outlet reports citing police.
TRENTON, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl

Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-80 in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A trailer being hauled became fully engulfed at around 6:29 a.m. on Interstate 80 East at milepost 2 in Knowlton Township, Goez...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown woman loses more than $1,200 in Facebook rental scam

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 32-year-old Hackettstown woman is out more than $1,200 after falling victim to a Facebook rental scam. According to police, on August 29, the victim saw a listing for a home for rent in Hackettstown on Facebook and then contacted the listed person. The...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Platkin: Prison sentence for final defendant convicted in operation of NJ opioid mill reportedly linked to 22 suspected overdoses

NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced a seven-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania resident convicted in the operation of a Passaic County opioid mill that distributed bulk quantities of fentanyl and heroin reportedly linked to more than a dozen fatal overdoses. The illegal drug...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Vehicle-train collision briefly closes Route 191 in Stockertown (UPDATE)

Authorities responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a train Tuesday afternoon in Stockertown, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed. The incident about 2 p.m. in the area of Industrial Boulevard (Route 191) and Commerce Way closed Route 191, the dispatcher said. Emergency radio broadcasts about 3:15 p.m. indicated the train was clear of the road, and fire police could begin lifting the closures.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash

The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced for 2019 Somerset County murder

SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was sentenced by the Honorable Peter J. Tober, P.J.Cr. on Friday for the murder of Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, and related offense following the guilty verdicts returned by a petit jury on April 26, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

