BUSTED: Frenchtown Man, 30, Charged After Stealing Seven LGBTQ+ Pride Flags, Prosecutor Says
A 30-year-old Frenchtown man was identified and charged after stealing seven LGBTQ+ pride flags, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of several pride flags found in the Delaware River on Sunday, Aug. 28 led to the discovery of surveillance footage depicting Justin T. Settembrino committing the theft the previous night, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
Authorities investigate death of 2-year-old girl left unattended in vehicle in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left unattended in vehicle in Somerset County Tuesday, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 30, at around 2:21 p.m., police responded to a call via Fire radio of...
Prosecutor: Child dies after being left inside locked car in Franklin Township
A child found unattended inside a locked car died Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The child was found inside the car parked in a driveway on Summerall Road just before 3:30 p.m. It was not clear how long the child was left inside of the car.
Some Details Released In Death Of 2-Year-Old Pulled From Hot Car In NJ
Authorities have disclosed some details surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl pulled from a hot car Tuesday, Aug. 30. An off-duty firefighter and neighbor was performing CPR on the toddler when authorities arrived at the scene on Summerall Road in Franklin Township around 2:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Child, 2, dies after left in unattended car for hours in NJ: report
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who was allegedly left in an unattended car for hours before being discovered Tuesday afternoon.
Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
Trenton Officers Arrested In Motel Incident: Report
A Mercer County sheriff’s officer and a Trenton detective were charged with assault after a physical altercation at a motel in Burlington County, NJ.com reports. A Pennsylvania man was also charged with simple assault following the Saturday, Aug. 20 fight at the Route 206 Best Western motel in Bordentown Township, the outlet reports citing police.
Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl
Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD
Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said. An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A trailer being hauled became fully engulfed at around 6:29 a.m. on Interstate 80 East at milepost 2 in Knowlton Township, Goez...
Man steals more than $600 worth of razors from Morris County CVS; $1,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly stole more than $600 worth of razors from the CVS in Denville Township, authorities said. On Saturday, August 20...
1 injured after crash, car hitting tree on I-78 in Hunterdon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County on Tuesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 10:34 a.m. on Interstate 78 East at milepost 15.6 in Union Township, Goez...
Hackettstown woman loses more than $1,200 in Facebook rental scam
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 32-year-old Hackettstown woman is out more than $1,200 after falling victim to a Facebook rental scam. According to police, on August 29, the victim saw a listing for a home for rent in Hackettstown on Facebook and then contacted the listed person. The...
Acting AG Platkin: Prison sentence for final defendant convicted in operation of NJ opioid mill reportedly linked to 22 suspected overdoses
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced a seven-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania resident convicted in the operation of a Passaic County opioid mill that distributed bulk quantities of fentanyl and heroin reportedly linked to more than a dozen fatal overdoses. The illegal drug...
Vehicle-train collision briefly closes Route 191 in Stockertown (UPDATE)
Authorities responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a train Tuesday afternoon in Stockertown, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed. The incident about 2 p.m. in the area of Industrial Boulevard (Route 191) and Commerce Way closed Route 191, the dispatcher said. Emergency radio broadcasts about 3:15 p.m. indicated the train was clear of the road, and fire police could begin lifting the closures.
Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash
The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
Hackettstown Police Department receives money from Hackettstown Rotary Foundation to purchase Automatic External Defibrillators
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Rotary Foundation Tuesday donated money to the Hackettstown Police Department to purchase two Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines. For more information on the Hackettstown Rotary Foundation, click here.
Man sentenced for 2019 Somerset County murder
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was sentenced by the Honorable Peter J. Tober, P.J.Cr. on Friday for the murder of Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, and related offense following the guilty verdicts returned by a petit jury on April 26, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Stabbing suspect, believed to be in Florida, lured father out of house with request for money, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man ambushed his father outside of his home and stabbed him multiple times, authorities say. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino, who had been living in Florida, had been bombarding his father with phone calls and asking for money leading up to the Saturday night stabbing, according to police paperwork.
