Temporary lane closure on Millstone Drive at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure happening on Millstone Drive.
According to traffic officials, the lane closure will be at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. starting Monday August 29th and ending Thursday, September 1st, weather permitting.ALSO ON WJBF: MCG Pathology program helping to address forensic pathologist shortage
Officials say that this temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road in cooperation with E.R. Snell.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0