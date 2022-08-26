Temporary lane closure on Millstone Drive at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure happening on Millstone Drive.

According to traffic officials, the lane closure will be at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. starting Monday August 29th and ending Thursday, September 1st, weather permitting.

Officials say that this temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road in cooperation with E.R. Snell.

