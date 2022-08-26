There are times when it is easy to become overwhelmed by distractions. This is one of them.How many documents was the Department of Justice releasing? What was the difference between the letter outlining its legal justification and the actual affidavit itself? And what real sense can one make of any of them when so much of the contents are redacted?It is on days such as today when it is easier to focus on the basics: The Department of Justice publicly revealed for the first time that officials had recovered 184 classified documents that Donald Trump had been keeping at his...

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO