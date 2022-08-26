ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Family asks for help while grieving deaths of mother, 5-year-old daughter

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acUT5_0hWSXEz300

A Pennsylvania family needs help as they continue to grieve after an Edgewood man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her five-year-old daughter to death inside their home.

On Monday State Police said that Keith Kretzer, 31, turned a knife on Christine Fousek, 34, and her child, Rylee Ann Reynolds, on Firebox Court in York County.

He also reportedly attacked and injured two other family members in the home, before police came and arrested him.

RELATED : Edgewood man invited to stay with family stabs child, her mom to death in Pa.

Those close to the family say Rylee was preparing for her first day of kindergarten, before she was murdered.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to assist the Fousek and Reynolds families with funeral costs and other expenses.

One page is being organized by Alicia Roman- McCutcheon, Christine's best friend, while the second was set up by Taylor DeVoe, a family member of Rylee and her father.

Comments / 3

Internettrolls
5d ago

2 separate gofundme accounts and it doesn't state who the beneficiary is....shady... I bet that money never gets to the family

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Edgewood, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
City
Edgewood, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Police identify teen who drowned in Towson pool

TOWSON, MD—Police have identified a teen whose body was found floating in a Towson pool on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the 8700-block of Mylander Lane for a report of an apparent drowning. At the scene, officers found a black male in the water who was taken...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grieve#Grieving#Police#Violent Crime#Firebox Court#Gofundme
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
TOWSON, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Suspect At Large After Maryland Church Burglary

A suspect is on the run in connection to a church robbery in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. Police have released a picture of the suspect in hopes to identify him after he allegedly stole electronics from the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy