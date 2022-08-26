Family asks for help while grieving deaths of mother, 5-year-old daughter

A Pennsylvania family needs help as they continue to grieve after an Edgewood man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her five-year-old daughter to death inside their home.

On Monday State Police said that Keith Kretzer, 31, turned a knife on Christine Fousek, 34, and her child, Rylee Ann Reynolds, on Firebox Court in York County.

He also reportedly attacked and injured two other family members in the home, before police came and arrested him.

Those close to the family say Rylee was preparing for her first day of kindergarten, before she was murdered.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to assist the Fousek and Reynolds families with funeral costs and other expenses.

One page is being organized by Alicia Roman- McCutcheon, Christine's best friend, while the second was set up by Taylor DeVoe, a family member of Rylee and her father.