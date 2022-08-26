WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, raising hopes that the surging costs of everything from gasoline to food may have peaked. According to a Commerce Department report Friday that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, consumer prices rose 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8 percent in June, the biggest jump since 1982. Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June.

