Job openings rose in July, dashing Federal Reserve hopes for cooling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of open jobs in the United States rose in July after three months of declines, a sign that employers are still urgently seeking workers despite a weakening economy and high inflation. The increase that the government reported Tuesday will be a disappointment for Federal...
Dow Jones drop 3 percent after Fed Chair Powell warns interest rates to stay high
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon ease up on high interest rates in its effort to tame inflation. The S&P 500 lost 3.4%, its...
WATCH: Federal Reserve Chair Powell warns interest rates could increase ‘for some time’
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades. Watch Powell’s remarks in the player above. Powell...
Inflation eased in July as consumer prices and income rose
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, raising hopes that the surging costs of everything from gasoline to food may have peaked. According to a Commerce Department report Friday that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, consumer prices rose 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8 percent in June, the biggest jump since 1982. Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June.
These 2 economists are optimistic about the future of the economy. Here’s why
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday warned that more interest rate hikes are coming and are necessary to bring down record inflation, and would involve “some pain” for households and businesses. Interest rates are just one of many factors economists take into account to determine whether the...
Tenant Praised for Not Telling Landlord They're Leaving After Buying House
"He got angry saying that I had some nerve asking for $1,300 when I'd just screwed him out of a month rent by not giving notice," the tenant said.
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defends student debt forgiveness plan
The White House defended the new plan announced by President Joe Biden that would give many Americans up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness. Watch the briefing in the player above. That amount increases to $20,000 if they qualified for Pell grants. “What I would say is that...
New York City announces debt relief plan for struggling taxi drivers
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City taxi drivers who owe hundreds of thousands of dollars on loans they took out to operate yellow cabs will see their burdens reduced substantially under a debt relief program announced Tuesday. Under the program announced by city officials, the New York City...
Secret Service recovers $286 million in stolen pandemic loans
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. The Secret Service said an investigation initiated by its Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster...
FDA approves updated COVID booster shots that target Omicron
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that...
U.N. experts warn of impact of abortion bans on U.S. minorities
GENEVA (AP) — Independent U.N. human rights experts expressed concerns Tuesday about the adverse impact on the rights of racial and ethnic minorities from the U.S. Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for abortion in the United States. The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination also...
Nations fail to reach deal on UN marine protection treaty
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas, after a fifth round of talks ended in impasse. Negotiations at U.N. headquarters in New York were suspended early Saturday following...
