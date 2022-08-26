ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

‘I feel bad for them’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 2-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after a toddler was shot and killed in East Savannah on Monday evening. Many neighbors and local business owners declined to do an interview, but the consensus is clear - this is a tragic situation all around. For the toddler who died, her family, and the 16-year-old who’s now charged with second-degree murder.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police searching for missing woman with dementia in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced a 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia is missing in Savannah. According to officials, Beverly Tillman was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street early Tuesday morning. Police said she was wearing a brown wool sweatshirt and gray...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
WTGS

Mayor Van Johnson responds to death of Savannah police officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the death of a young police officer, Reginald Brannan, at a press conference on Tuesday. The Savannah Police Dept. said Brannan was traveling home late from work around midnight on Monday and crashed into a tractor-trailer in Garden City.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting death of 2-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
SAVANNAH, GA
UPI News

Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal services officers responded to a South Carolina elementary school when students encountered an unusual prospective pupil: a runaway goat. Colleton County Animal Services said officers responded Tuesday morning when a goat was found at Northside Elementary School. Animal services posted a photo of the goat...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
GLENNVILLE, GA
WTGS

Chatham County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of deputy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Sheriff's Office announced one of their deputies died on Sunday. Officials said Corporal Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. The Sheriff's Office confirmed she was not on duty at the time of her death. "Her smile lit up a room," Sheriff...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Have you seen her? Savannah police searching for missing girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl. Fourteen-year-old Pamela Carson-James was last seen on W. 39th Street, according to SPD. She is described as weighing around 125 lbs. with brown hair with a bleached area in the back.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Jury is out on verdict in Marc Wilson trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — After the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments, the jury decided they'd need more time for a verdict in Marc Wilson's trial. Judge Ronald "Ronnie" Thompson dismissed the jury to begin deliberating on a verdict at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Prior to that, the defense and prosecution of Wilson made their closing arguments on an emotional day at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

SCCPSS officials share 2022-23 update at Savannah NAACP meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting Sunday, where the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent presented the 2022-2023 school year update. Other school officials were in attendance as well. They shared their visions for the upcoming school year. “Tonight was all...
SAVANNAH, GA

