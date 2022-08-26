ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Flatland Cavalry Paint A Beautiful Picture With New Single, “Mountain Song”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLUBF_0hWSWjgb00
Fernando Garcia

Flatland Cavalry is BACK.

Last week, the band announced that they would be releasing both a fan and personal favorite, titled “Mountain Song,” and the day is finally here.

Now there’s one thing for certain about Flatland, and it’s that the compelling songwriting, and captivating voice of frontman Cleto Cordero, never misses. Fast, slow, boot stomper, heartbreaker… doesn’t matter. When the man sings, it’s just connects with the listener.

And if you aren’t too familiar, I highly suggest you watch some of their acoustic performances on YouTube, and you’ll quickly understand that there’s something personal within each song, without any bells and whistles.

And that’s what we get once again with “Mountain Song.”

The song is basically a message to nature, as front man Cleto Cordero speaks to the mountains, rivers, pines, and campfire, asking them to keep him company as he reminisces about his lover, praying that he sees her face once again some day.

It’s a gorgeous song with incredibly vivid songwriting, and it also perfectly spotlights every member in the band, putting major emphasis on acoustics, fiddle, electric guitar, and percussion, and it’ll have you wishing you were sitting by a campfire out in the woods alongside some of your best friends.

Not to mention, fall is right around the corner, so this just might be the campfire song of the year already.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Kolby Cooper Lights His Problems Up In Flames With New “Are We On Fire” Music Video

It’s been a whole week since Kolby Cooper dropped his major label debut album, Boy From Anderson County To The Moon, and it hasn’t left my playlist. One of the songs from the record that’s quickly become a favorite of mine is “Are We On Fire.” He teased the song multiple times on social media the week prior to the release, and it was easy to see it had the potential to be the top track on the album. Written by Cooper […] The post Kolby Cooper Lights His Problems Up In Flames With New “Are We On Fire” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Acoustics#Mountains#Flatland Cavalry Paint
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie”

Brittany responds… I kinda feel like I’m stuck in an episode of Desperate Housewives with this country music drama going on right now, but honestly, at every awards show, whether it’s the CMAs or the ACMs, artists love to drop this line: “It’s so great to be here, country music is one big family…” And it’s not exactly true There’s plenty of people in the industry that don’t get along, don’t care for each other, or just don’t talk at […] The post Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Watch John Carter Cash Perform Johnny & June’s “Jackson” With His Wife Ana Cristina

I finished watching Walk The Line last night, the iconic biopic movie documenting the life of Johnny Cash, and his roller coaster relationship with June Carter until they finally got married. Needless to say, I’m questioning how I’ve made it this far in my life without watching this movie, and I’ve found myself going down rabbit holes of Johnny and June videos on YouTube. With that being said, I found this gem of Johnny and June’s son John Carter Cash, singing the […] The post Watch John Carter Cash Perform Johnny & June’s “Jackson” With His Wife Ana Cristina first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

184K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy