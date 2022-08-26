Read full article on original website
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Police investigating after person shot, killed in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a person dead. Officers responded to Hillsborough Road where they found a person had been shot and killed. Police said they are treating the investigation as a homicide. WRAL News is...
Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
Family says 12-year-old boy in coma after hit-and-run in Moore County
Moore County, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy is in a coma at UNC Hospital after a hit-and-run in Moore County. Family members told WRAL News Tyler Mane has several lacerations, broken ribs and a traumatic head injury. He is in a medically-induced coma. Authorities said Mane, a student at...
Body of missing NC 81-year-old found after week-long search
High Point, N.C. — The body of a missing 81-year-old North Carolina woman was found in a forest after a week-long search, according to the High Point Police Department. Authorities initially sent out a silver alert for Heddie Dawkins last Wednesday after her family reported her missing. Dawkins was seen on doorbell camera footage leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. and then seen later near her home around 9 a.m.
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In
After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
Durham's unarmed first responders are making an impact, data shows
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new team of unarmed first responders is helping lighten the load on police by responding to hundreds of calls, new data released Monday shows. In late June, Durham’s Community Safety Department launched new crisis pilot programs as part of its Holistic...
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
Former North Carolina Sunday school teacher convicted of rape, sentenced to decades in prison
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school in North Carolina has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes, prosecutors said. The charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014., according to a report in the News & Observer in Charlotte citing information from […]
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Heddie Dawkins found dead in High Point, officials say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said Tuesday they found the body of a woman believed to be 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins. Police responded to Hickswood Court and found a body in the woods. Foul play is not suspected. "It's amazing closure because we know where she's at," grandson...
Wakefield Middle goes on lockdown after shooting across from nearby YMCA
A person was shot in the leg near the Kerr Family YMCA on Monday afternoon. Wakefield Middle went on code red lockdown as a safety measure.
Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
Child in serious condition after being struck by car in Moore County hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday a child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Moore County. SHP said a child under the age of 15 was was walking with another child when he was hit by a car on Spies Road in Moore County near the Town of Robbins.
WRAL
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
