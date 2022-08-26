ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL

Police investigating after person shot, killed in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a person dead. Officers responded to Hillsborough Road where they found a person had been shot and killed. Police said they are treating the investigation as a homicide. WRAL News is...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
DURHAM, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Body of missing NC 81-year-old found after week-long search

High Point, N.C. — The body of a missing 81-year-old North Carolina woman was found in a forest after a week-long search, according to the High Point Police Department. Authorities initially sent out a silver alert for Heddie Dawkins last Wednesday after her family reported her missing. Dawkins was seen on doorbell camera footage leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. and then seen later near her home around 9 a.m.
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In

After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

